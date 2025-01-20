Cowboys and Cowgirls Advancing to the NWSS Semi-Finals From Bracket 4
The tournament-style rodeo at the National Western Stock Show spans over ten days, with twenty performances. Currently, contestants are competing in brackets for a qualification to the semi-finals. Following the three semi-finals performances, the top competitors will then move on to the finals.
Bracket 4 concluded on Sunday, with two rounds. The top three competitors based on aggregate score have punched their tickets to the semi-finals.
Bareback Riding
It was the young phenomenon, hot off an incredible first National Finals Rodeo, taking the top spot in the bareback riding in Bracket 4. With 171.5 points on two rides, Bradlee Miller will return to the arena floor in the semi-finals. Two more young guns, Kooper Heimburg (20) and Cole Hollen (23), wrapped up the qualifying positions from Bracket 4 in the bareback riding.
1. Bradlee Miller / 171.5
2. Kooper Heimburg / 158
3. Cole Hollen / 157.5
Steer Wrestling
Cameron Morman, the cowboy from Glen Ullin, N.D., earned the top spot in the aggregate, coming back to the semi-finals performances. The 2019 National Finals Rodeo qualifier has finished in the top 20 of the World Standings four times and could be setting up for another trip to the bright lights of Las Vegas.
1. Cameron Morman / 10.6
2. Shane Frey / 10.7
3. Colten Leech / 12.7
Team Roping
The team of Texas cowboys, Coy Brittain and Blaine Vick, took the top spot in the aggregate to move on to the semi-finals of the NWSS with a time of 11.7 on two runs. Catches, whether clean or not, were the key to making it back to the semis from Bracket 4.
1. Coy Brittain and Blaine Vick / 11.7
2. Jay Tittel and Cullen Teller / 17.4
3. Clayton Van Aken and Kory Bramwell / 18.1
Saddle Bronc Riding
Onida, S.D. cowboy, Brady Hill, looks to make bigger goals in rodeo a reality, earning the top spot back to the semi-finals. Joining him are 2024 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Brody Wells, and Indian National Finals Rodeo champion, Cash Wilson.
1. Brady Hill / 167.5
2. Brody Wells / 165
3. Cash Wilson / 159
Tie Down Roping
Canadian cowboy, Kyle Lucas, took the top spot in the aggregate, qualifying back to the semi-finals. Lucas has finished in the top 50 in the World Standings for the past several years and this could be the year he finishes inside the top 15. Lucas is joined by Hooper, Utah's Drake Wycherley and James Ramirez of Churchill, Mont.
1. Kyle Lucas / 16.9
2. Drake Wycherley / 19.0
3. James Ramirez / 20.0
Barrel Racing
Gillette, Wyo. cowgirl, Maggie Poloncic clinched her position in the semi-finals, winning the aggregate in Bracket 4. She was joined by young gun, Summer Schaffran, and Chelsea Moore, who narrowly missed a trip to the National Finals Rodeo in 2024.
1. Maggie Poloncic / 29.93
2. Summer Schaffran / 30.17
3. Chelsea Moore / 30.27
Bull Riding
The 22-year-old cowboy from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Stefan Tonita was the only bull rider to cover two bulls in Bracket 4. The only other two riders who covered at least one bull also punched their tickets to the semi-finals.
1. Stefan Tonita / 162
2. Brad Moreno / 81.5 (on one)
3. Stran Smith / 76.5 (on one)