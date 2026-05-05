A New Champion Has Arrived: Haven and Shelby Meged Welcome Baby Boy Wylder

The Meged family has a new member and if bloodlines tell the story, the rodeo world had better make room for a future up-and-coming world champion.

Haven and Shelby Meged welcomed their beautiful baby boy, Wylder Aaron Meged, into this world on May 2, 2026. The world champion members of this couple are both very accomplished athletes in their respective events and now get to try their hand at being parents.

The rodeo community is celebrating his arrival.

Champion Bloodlines

Having parents who excel in the arena doesn’t make it a given, nor does it really make it any easier, but it sure offers opportunity. Wylder Aaron Meged will be a part of a family that certainly knows what it takes to be on top of a sport.

Haven burst onto the professional rodeo scene in 2019 when he accomplished something very few have ever notched. He was the 2019 World Champion Tie-Down Roper, along with capturing the Rookie of the Year title.

Fast forward to today, and the Montana native has won over $2 million in career earnings. To his credit, he has seven NFR qualifications, two NFR average championships, and now has earned what might be his biggest accomplishment yet, the title of dad.

Wylder’s mom has a lengthy list of rodeo accomplishments as well. She is a six-time NFBR qualifier in the breakaway roping. To her credit, the 2023 World Champion buckle hangs on her belt. In that year, she placed in six rounds at the NFBR, including claiming two round wins, and set a new NFBR earnings record of $33,157 and posted a season total of $197,706.

Welcome to the World Wylder

Just as rodeo folks always do, the introduction of Mr. Wylder was met with warm, welcome wishes by people all across the country. This little boy will grow up watching his parents compete on the biggest stages and will learn the value of hard work, competition and quiet confidence.

These two world champions have already built a strong legacy in the Western world. With a son to raise now, sometimes priorities change, but often the children just fit right into the world of travel and rodeo.

One thing is for certain, both Haven and Shelby are smitten with their new family member, and the love they are feeling right now can’t be explained by anyone other than a parent.

Congratulations to Haven and Shelby. Welcome to the world, little man. The arena will be anxiously awaiting.