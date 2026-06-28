Two-Time NFR Average Champion Sidelined Following Treehouse DIY Accident

Although professional rodeo is an inherently dangerous sport, for steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge, the greatest danger to his 2026 season was a treehouse.

While building a birthday gift for his daughter, Ruby, Eldridge sustained major damage to his left thumb in a table saw accident.

In a social media post by Cowboy+, Eldridge shared that he has been doctor-released through the Calgary Stampede, but hopes to return by the NFR Open in mid-to-late July.

Eldridge's Injury

Dakota Eldridge | PRCA

The accident resulted in Eldridge nearly splitting his thumb in half, and surgeons fused the first joint of his left thumb to aid the healing process.

In his own social media post, Eldridge shared that he was trying to wrap up projects at home before heading out on the summer run of rodeos. While working on the staircase of Ruby's treehouse, Eldridge described a moment where he lost focus around the table saw and things took a dramatic turn in an instant.

"After surgery, the doctors decided the best option was to fuse the joint to ensure proper healing and long-term function. Everything is healing well so far, but my thumb is now fused at the first joint, which will take some getting used to," Eldridge shared in the post.

As a steer wrestler, Eldridge's left hand is crucial in competition, and unfortunately, the injury drastically impacts his ability to catch steers at top speed.

Eldridge went on to share, "There’s a chance I may be able to come back for the NFR Open, so that’s something I’m keeping in mind as I continue to heal. I’m still entering rodeos in case things heal faster than expected, and I’m staying hopeful that I’ll be able to get back out there sooner rather than later. I’m doing everything I can on my end to heal up right."

With 12 NFR qualifications, two NFR Average titles, and $2.3 million in PRCA career earnings under his belt, Eldridge has built an incredible resume throughout his professional rodeo career.

Eldridge grew up competing in the sport, excelling in multiple events in high school rodeo. In the early days of his professional career, he continued his all-around cowboy ways, winning the PRCA Resistol All-Around and Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year titles in 2012.

His first NFR qualification came in 2013, where he rose from No. 15 in the World to No. 5 throughout the 10 days. Eldridge's consistency was apparent from his first NFR, where he finished second in the Average. He went on to win the title in 2015 and 2017.

Currently, Eldridge is ranked No. 40 in the 2026 World Standings, roughly $23,000 outside of the top 15.

A father of three with his wife, Quincy (Freeman), Eldridge will spend his downtime at home with his family.