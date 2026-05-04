Cowboys and Cowgirls Reign Supreme At Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo

The 2026 rodeo season is really starting to heat up as summer rodeos begin with the biggest payouts athletes will see all year long. The Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo in Guymon, Oklahoma wrapped over the weekend with some big performances from athletes looking to secure a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo come December.

Rough Stock Results

Bareback riders kicked things off strong with Carson Hildre taking home the first-place prize of $3,514. He set the standard for his ride of 87 points on Double J Rodeo Company's Cafe Risque. This win is huge for the cowboy as he is looking to inch into the top 15 in the world standings, where he currently sits at No. 23.

This is also Hildre’s first year in the PRCA, and he is already making waves, going head-to-head against some big competitors in Oklahoma and coming out on top. Daxtyn Feild and Logan Patterson tied for the second-place spot but didn't come close to Hildre as they scored 82.5 points.

Wyatt Lavergne has also marked himself as one to watch heading into the summer. Despite being unranked, the cowboy pulled in the saddle bronc riding win and a check of $4,021 thanks to his 86.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Ed Bishop.

Bull rider Eyer Morrison left nothing in the arena after his winning ride. Scoring 87.5 points on the back of Double J Rodeo Company's Aftershock, won him $3,807. That added a nice chunk of change to the cowboy’s pockets as he’s eyeing his first NFR qualification in his first year in the PRCA.

Timed Event Wins

Timed event cowboys came with something to prove over the weekend. Steer wrestler Seth Peterson beat out all his competition over the course of three rounds, and took home the average win thanks to his total time of 11.9-seconds on three head.

Two iconic team ropers took to the arena and nailed down the win. Coleman Proctor and Travis Graves blazed into the arena to secure a time of 21.1 seconds on three heads. Each took home just over $3,000, but Coleman’s performance in the steer roping as well secured him the all-around cowboy title, making him the high money earner of the weekend.

Despite Coleman’s efforts, it was Cole Patterson who managed to win the average after four rounds of steer roping. He managed to be the only cowboy to secure four head in under a minute (56 seconds) and earned himself a check of over $3,000.

Macon Murphy, won first in the tie-down roping thanks to his total run time of 25.2 seconds on three head. This win bumped him to the No. 15 spot in the world standings which is huge for the cowboy as he looks to secure his second trip to the NFR.

Barrel Racer Urbanek-Wade's Best Run

Alyssa Urbanek-Wade is looking to climb the ranks and secure a spot in the top 15 for barrel racing. At No. 51, this win in Oklahoma is huge for the cowgirl. Her run of 17.46 seconds gave her the win and a check of $4,286. If all goes well, a check that large could lead to a huge jump in the standings.

Although it’s still early in the season, these athletes are making their mark ahead of the big summer rodeos. Even though some might be underdogs, it’s still too early to count out these athletes from the Thomas & Mack arena come December.