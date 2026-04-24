Bull Rider Noah Lee Is Striving For First NFR Qualification, Rookie of the Year Title

The race for the 2026 Resistol Rookie of the Year is on and for athletes experiencing their first year in professional rodeo, winning this title marks them as one to watch. One cowboy heading for the top is bull rider Noah Lee and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Rookie Bull Rider Making His Way Up in the Ranks

Sitting just inside the top 15 at No. 13 in the world standings, Lee is on fire heading into the summer months. He’s already seen a score of 91.5-points at the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition Xtreme Bulls on the back of Walk of Life from JK Rodeo. A score like this puts him on par with the best of the best.

Most recently he made waves at San Angelo Xtreme Bulls where he won the entire event, going up against the likes of Mason Moody, who held the No. 1 spot in the standings earlier this year, and got his first National Finals Rodeo qualification during his rookie year as well.

His $13,000 check from San Angelo Xtreme Bulls, along with his average win, boosted him into the top 15. With $57,690 earned this season, he has ample opportunity to make his way up in the ranks throughout the summer.

Consistent Rides All Season

Lee has remained consistent throughout the season, taking home multiple wins. He won the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo and the Los Fresnos Rodeo with a 91-point ride at both events. Not to mention, he also won the average at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, which is a huge feat for a rookie athlete.

In total for his 2026 season, he’s secured eight wins, with eight rides scoring over 88.5 points, and as of right now, his average score is that high as well. Covering just 13 bulls total this year, he has five rides over 90 points, a massive accomplishment for a cowboy just 18 years old.

Lee is no stranger to the bull riding arena as his dad, Mike Lee, was the 2004 PBR World Champion. While he has big shoes to fill, he’s managing well during his first year in the professional arena. Only time will tell if this rookie has what it takes to earn himself the title of Resistol Rookie of the Year.

If all goes well, the cowboy out of Mineral Wells, Texas will be taking his first trip to Las Vegas come December.