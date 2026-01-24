Cowboys Trade Spurs for Skis at the Iconic Steamboat Downhill

Busch Light Cowboy Downhill

Steamboat Resorts hosted the 51st annual Busch Light Cowboy Downhill on January 19. Over 50 years ago, Billy Kidd, the Steamboat director of Skiing and legendary cowboy Larry Mahan, invited rodeo buddies for a ski day in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and the rest is history.

In true cowboy fashion, word spread fast across the plains of the cowboys in chaps and cowboy hats on the slopes and they decided to make a competition of the event.

Steamboat Springs, a historic cowboy town, holds an 11-weekend rodeo series in the summer, where the voice of the "boat" for 42 years, John Shipley, a Steamboat resident, echoes in the stands. Most cowboys spend some of their permit years along with making their way to their NFR debuts, and some even into retirement in the arena at Steamboat Springs.

Sami Jo Buum

Cowboy Downhill is Signature Event in Steamboat

Shipley also joins Bob Fiest to announce the Cowboy Downhill. Shipley shared his thought about the event, "The Cowboy Downhill is a signature event in Steamboat. We get more people to spectate the downhill than a World Cup ski race."

This is Jed Moore's 27th year at the downhill and he plans to never miss one as long as he can make it.

"The history and the champions that have been through this event are unmatched,” Moore explained. "The meaning behind the event and how it benefits cowboys makes it more than just a party, but a very special event.”

Moore was this year’s winner in the Legends category. He has won the Downhill as a contestant six times and over six times as a Legend.

Legend Jed Moore | Sami Jo Buum

The event acts as a benefit for the Cowboy Crisis Fund. The fund has given away nearly $10 million to over 1,300 cowboys and cowgirls in need. The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund's mission statement is "To provide need-based financial assistance to athletes injured through their participation in professional rodeo."

Brent Romick | Sami Jo Buum

Now the event offers meet and greets with professional cowboys, 4-H farm animals, free concerts, and of course a ski slope view of the contestants, who compete first in a Timed Dual Slalom, and then all the cowboys gather at the top of the course for the Stampede, where the first cowboy to the bottom wins it all!

National Western Stock Show Contestants are invited to compete in the Cowboy Downhill, along with a second division of "Legendary" contestants (past downhill champions, founders, and competitors) who compete against each other.

Cowboy Talon Sterkel heads up the Slope | Sami Jo Buum

The jump is always in the middle of the course, where the spectators gather. Here you are surely to see either some great snow moves or epic crashes from the cowboys.

This year, 77 cowboys competed in the Slalom race. The bareback rider from Sturgis, S.D., Kashton Ford, finished with the fastest time to win the Slalom. It was all about the bareback riders as Taylor Broussard from Estherwood, La. was the fastest down the hill to win the Stampede.

JW Winklepleck | JW Winklepleck

But it was not all about the boys on rank horses. Famous Trick Rider, Haley Proctor came crashing in during her Slalom run to capture the Best Wreck award.

You cannot beat the cold beer, fresh snow, and amazing view in Steamboat Springs during the Cowboy Downhill. If you have not witnessed this event in person, put it on your calendar. Every MLK weekend in January the cowboys replace the snow bunnies, beer replaces hot chocolate and the Steamboat resort turns into a cowboy town once again.

Jamie Olsen | Sami Jo Buum

