Cutting Community Mourning the Loss of Respected Champion and Trainer

Kelly Kistner

Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gary Bellenfant, a respected champion, trainer and passionate cutter passed away on March 22, 2025.

As a champion, Bellenfant was the top of the Cutting community on numerous occasions.  The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) explained that over his career, he had the following accomplishments:

  • Futurity finalist 12 times, winning the Futurity in 2019 and 1995
  • 1998 Super Stakes Classic Champion
  • 1996 Super Stakes Champion
  • 1989 Super Stakes Champion
  • 1989 Summer Spectacular Champion

As a trainer, Bellefant was also at the top of the Cutting world. Some of the biggest bloodlines in Cutting have included Peppy, Pepto, Metallic, and Tanquery Gin. Bellenfant, trained on horses that included Bayou Shorty (DNA), Peptoboonsmal, MNY Peppy Star Rio, Gins Solano, and Metallic Rey Mink. 

Performance Horse Central (PHC) called Bellenfant “a true cowboy.”  The NCHA described him for “his dedication to the sport and unwavering support for fellow competitors.”  Bellenfant will always be remembered for his character, tenacity, and genuineness both competing in the arena and mentoring those out of the arena. 

NCHA summed it up by saying, “He touched the lives of many through his mentorship and enthusiasm for the sport, building enduring friendships both in and out of the arena.”

Bellenfant’s impact on the world of Cutting will be felt for generations to come.  Rest in Peace Gary, as those you have genuinely touched will take it from here.

Click here for the complete press release from NCHA.

Click here to see the PHC interview earlier this year with Bellenfant.

Kelly Kistner
KELLY KISTNER

Kelly Kistner is the fourth generation of a farming and ranching family. In addition to living in rural America, Kelly has served in multiple leadership roles in both corporate and public safety organizations. Kelly started his first full-time job at the age of 19, as a part of the management team at a large country-western entertainment facility that hosted many of the largest names in country music and had bull riding every Friday and Saturday night. Kelly holds a Bachelor's degree from Texas State University and a Master's degree from Oklahoma State University. Kelly has served in several roles including organizational restructures and start-ups in the business and governmental sectors. He has worked in management, leadership, and consulting roles with multiple Fortune 500 companies.  Having served in both the law enforcement and the fire service, Kelly has a strong drive to give back to his community. He is now taking that drive and experience and placing it in efforts to help grow the Western Sports industry through collaborative efforts with Sports Illustrated and Western Media Sports. During his down time, Kelly enjoys spending time with his wife Ariana and three boys – Kade, Kaleb and Cameron, while also caring for the animals on the ranch he owns with Ariana in North Texas. Kelly and Ariana are members of several western sports organizations and actively support multiple charities in the local communities. If you have any comments, questions or suggestions he can be reached at kellyk@sirodeo.com or on Twitter at @KWKistner.

