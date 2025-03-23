Cutting Community Mourning the Loss of Respected Champion and Trainer
Gary Bellenfant, a respected champion, trainer and passionate cutter passed away on March 22, 2025.
As a champion, Bellenfant was the top of the Cutting community on numerous occasions. The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) explained that over his career, he had the following accomplishments:
- Futurity finalist 12 times, winning the Futurity in 2019 and 1995
- 1998 Super Stakes Classic Champion
- 1996 Super Stakes Champion
- 1989 Super Stakes Champion
- 1989 Summer Spectacular Champion
As a trainer, Bellefant was also at the top of the Cutting world. Some of the biggest bloodlines in Cutting have included Peppy, Pepto, Metallic, and Tanquery Gin. Bellenfant, trained on horses that included Bayou Shorty (DNA), Peptoboonsmal, MNY Peppy Star Rio, Gins Solano, and Metallic Rey Mink.
Performance Horse Central (PHC) called Bellenfant “a true cowboy.” The NCHA described him for “his dedication to the sport and unwavering support for fellow competitors.” Bellenfant will always be remembered for his character, tenacity, and genuineness both competing in the arena and mentoring those out of the arena.
NCHA summed it up by saying, “He touched the lives of many through his mentorship and enthusiasm for the sport, building enduring friendships both in and out of the arena.”
Bellenfant’s impact on the world of Cutting will be felt for generations to come. Rest in Peace Gary, as those you have genuinely touched will take it from here.
Click here for the complete press release from NCHA.
Click here to see the PHC interview earlier this year with Bellenfant.