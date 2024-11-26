Dakota Eldridge Shares Insight Into Pre-NFR Routines and Secrets
Dakota Eldridge
Rodeo on SI caught up with Dakota Eldridge, the $1.7 million cowboy, as he heads into his 11th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The Elko, Nev., steer wrestler will compete at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, December 5-14. We were able to ask him some questions and get to know him a little better, as we take a look inside his world as a professional rodeo cowboy.
Eldridge has earned two NFR average titles, in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, he was also the Reserve World Champion Steer Wrestler. He kicked off his career in 2012 with two Rookie of the Year titles - one in the steer wrestling and one in the all-around. He qualified for his first NFR in 2013 and has qualified every year since, except 2018.
Winning roughly $13,000 at the end of the season at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls put the cap on Eldridge's season. Average and round wins at Ellensburg, Wash., Cheyenne Frontier Days (Wyo.), Silver State Stampede (Elko, Nev.), Cody Stampede (Wyo.), and a huge week at Rodeo Houston (Texas) helped him secure his No. 2 position in the World headed to the NFR.
- Season Earnings: $169.401
- Hometown: Elko, Nev.
- Season Ranking: 2
- NFR Qualifications: 11 (2013-2017, 2019-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Dashin Haze (Royal Quick Dash x Sheza Special Chick) "Tyson" owned by Curtis Cassidy
- Off The Fence (Stel Corona x Sis Hits) "Swamper" owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC
I rode Tyson owned by Curtis Cassidy at the beginning of the year and then about halfway through, I started riding Swamper, owned by the McGraw family.
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
Swamper
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Probably Eddie (Eds Famous Bar, owned by Tanner Milan) or "Oscar" (owned by Dirk Tavenner).
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I've always looked up to Luke Branquinho and then I got to rodeo with him. Trevor Brazile of course, Cody Ohl, I mean they're all winners.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
On my horses, I've always ridden a Stoney. In my opinion, they're light and they fit a horse better than any other saddle.
6. Favorite restaurant?
The Star Hotel in Elko, Nev.
7. Favorite movie?
Out Cold
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Hunting, for sure -- elk or mule deer.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
Baseball or football
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Rodeo Houston (Texas)
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
I've been on a semi-carnivore diet, animal based. Pretty regimented workout schedule, a lot of kettlebell workouts. Trying to practice and stay in the best shape I can. And the ice bath!
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
The amount of steps you have to walk rather than someone giving you a ride on a golf cart!
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
I usually don't run more than four or five. We will chute dog some. I try to limit myself, but I also feel like preparation is confidence.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
I don't like anything in my pockets when I steer wrestle. I guess you're not supposed to stir anything with anything but a spoon - I just learned that one. If I hand my pocket knife to someone, I keep the blade open and then I shut it.
15. What is your favorite brand of bit?
Probably a Myler or a Kerry Kelley. I actually have a little gag barrel type bit that I use some and a correction type bit with copper rollers on my haze horse.