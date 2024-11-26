December: A Month of Holidays and Incentive Payment Deadlines for Barrel Racers
The month of December tends to get a little hectic for most, but we don't want you to start the new year with regrets. Many barrel racing incentives have December 1 and December 31 deadlines, so we made a quick list to help you check that task off your list.
Breeder's Challenge
A one-time payment you don't want to miss, the Breeder's Challenge nomination is due December 1 for $250. The fee goes up to $1,250 for a yearling and doubles for a 2-year-old, topping out at $5,000 for 4-year-olds and older.
Cowboy State Stallions
This one-time payment program has a special running through the end of the year. Under new ownership, this incentive had stellar payouts this year. Due December 31, weanling payments are $150 and horses of all ages or by some stallions who had previously dropped out of the program are eligible for $250 this year only.
Future Fortunes
For 2024 foals, a $275 payment is due by December 31st or $375 for 2023 foals. The fee increases to $1,000 for a 2022 foal, so be sure to nominate your weanlings and yearlings by the end of the year.
Legends of the South
Another program with a one-time fee, the $200 payment must be made by December 31st. This applies to weanlings and new stallion progeny or the payment amount increases annually by $100 until age 6, when it goes back down to $350.
Pink Buckle
For anyone who may have missed the August 1st discounted fee and deadline, do not dismay, but do not hesitate! The final deadline for those payments is December 1st. Horses must be paid in every year to maintain eligibility in this program and if they miss a year, depending on their age, there is either a very high penalty or no option to pay back in at all. The late payment is $300.
Ruby Buckle
Adhering to the same rules as Pink Buckle, December 1st is a crucial date. If you have not made your annual payment, this is the time to do so if you want to maintain eligibility.
Young Guns League
Again, the same "Buckle" rules apply to the Young Guns League. These payments must be made annually and if you missed the August 1st deadline, December 1st is your last chance to maintain eligibility.
Riata Buckle
Due December 31st, Riata is like the other "Buckles" and a payment must be made annually to maintain eligibility. The early discount deadline is September 15th, but a $305 payment by the end of the year will keep those horses in the program.
Tomorrow's Legends
If you missed the March 1 deadline for your yearlings, you can still pay in by December 31 for $400. If you have a 2-year-old, now is really the time, at $500 before December 31. That fee doubles to $1,000 for 3-year-olds. This is a one-time payment program.
Triple Crown 100
Another one-time fee due December 31st for weanlings, the $150 payment doubles for yearlings and increases by $100 each year until age 6, when it drops to $350.
WPRA PESI
This program is also a one-time fee and is running a special through 2024. For either a $150 or $250 payment depending on the year of eligibility, all ages can be nominated through December 31st.