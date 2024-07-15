Despite Hall of Fame Status, J.D. Yates Has No Intention of Slowing Down
On Saturday, J.D. Yates stood in front of a crowded room in Colorado Springs and took his place among professional rodeo’s elite.
The Pueblo, Colo., native was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame as part of a star-studded class that featured the likes of former world champions Kaycee Feild, Blue Stone and Marlene Eddleman McRae.
By Sunday morning, Yates was behind the Chute 9 barrier at Frontier Arena preparing to make a run in steer roping as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days slack.
“I’m that guy that loves it so much that it’ll have to be where I can’t get on a horse and have a chance to not go to some rodeos,” Yates said. “I love it. It’s in my blood and I don’t see myself ever retiring until I’m forced to.”
No one should expect anything less from a man whose professional rodeo career started before he could legally drive.
In 1975, Yates reached the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at 15-years old, partnering with his father, Dick, in the team roping. They earned money in five rounds, including outright wins in Rounds 4 and 9, a split in Round 10. He will likely remain the youngest person to ever compete on the PRCA’s biggest stage.
The moment served as a launching point for things to come.
From 1975-1993, Yates reached NFR as a heeler. He returned to Las Vegas in 1996 and 2002 as a header. Additionally, he made the National Finals Steer Roping event 11 times, most recently in 2010.
His father set the tone, followed by his sister, Kelly. The three members of the Yates family remain the only father-son-daughter trio to reach NFR in the same year, doing so in 1984. Today, Trey Yates, J.D.’s son, carries on the family legacy, having earned a spot at Thomas & Mack Arena three times as a team roper.
It’s an accolade-loaded career most in pro rodeo only dream about. But for Yates, it was never about the buckles or glory. It is about living up to a standard.
“It’s something we grew up in. My dad was always that guy that if you’re going to do it, be the best you can be at whatever you do, no matter what you do,” Yates said. “He always told us to strive to be the best we can be. He instilled that in me and my sister and my son. You work hard and stay true to your word, go forward and good things will happen.”
In a career with so many milestones, Yates calls his ProRodeo Hall of Fame induction “the biggest win I’ve ever had.” He’s grateful that someone noticed all the hard work and dedication, recognizing his efforts with the ultimate tribute.
But make no mistake, there are still moments to be had. At 63-years old, Yates aims to keep adding to his résumé.
An induction ceremony. A slack run in Cheyenne, followed by a day off. And then it was over to California for a run at California Rodeo Salinas. Yes, Yates is a Hall of Famer. But he’s far from retired.
“I try to be as competitive as I can be and I think coming to some of these pro rodeos and coming to some of these big events and competing against the best in the world, it’s the biggest high that I can be on,” Yates said. “I know that the best in the world are there. I get pumped up and excited for that level of competition.”
Other ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction Information
Kaycee Feild, bareback rider: The 13-time NFR qualifier holds a PRCA-record six event World Championships in bareback riding. Feild retired following the 2023 season.
Blue Stone, bull rider: Stone only reached NFR twice but won back-to-back World Championships and NFR Average titles in 2001 and 2002. He passed away in March 2022 at 43-years old.
Art Arnold, team roper: A competitor in the 1950s and 1960s, Arnold made the inaugural NFR in 1959 and competed at the event nine times in his career. He earned the Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion Team Roper honor in 1968 (the RCA is the precursor to the PRCA).
Marlene Eddleman McRae, barrel racer: A 10-time qualifier to the NFR, McRae won a world title in 1983 and captured the NFR average twice. She also served on the WPRA Board of Directors in 1990 and 2016.
Jeana Day, barrel racer: Day won the 1974 WPRA Barrel Racing World Championship, competing at the NFR six times during her career. Day also served on the WPRA Board of Directors for 11 years.
Sammy Andrews, stock contractor: A third-generation stock contractor, Andrews is known for some of the best bulls in PRCA history, including PRCA Bull of the Year in 1994 and 1995 Bodacious. He was named PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year in 2002.
Darrell Diefenbach, bullfighter: Regarded as one of the best bullfighters in rodeo history, the native Australian was selected to work the NFR 12 times during his career.
Mr. T, bull: A NFR staple from 1985-90, the Burns Rodeo Company bull was named 1986 PRCA Bull of the Year and top bull at the NFR in 1986 and 1989. Over his career, Mr. T was ridden just three times.
Tri-State Rodeo: This year, the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa, will be celebrating its 76th year. It is the 35th time a rodeo committee has been selected to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.