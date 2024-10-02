Devon Hay Carrying On Novice Saddle Bronc Legacy at the Canadian Finals
Devon Hay, the youngest of the Hay brothers in the rodeo scene is ready to make his first appearance at the Canadian Finals Rodeo this year. Qualifying in the novice saddle bronc riding was something this 20-year-old cowboy has been trying to accomplish for the last three years.
The novice division of Pro Rodeo Canada is unique to professional rodeo north of the border and offers many opportunities for young cowboys starting in rodeo. Often younger cowboys will get matched up with younger horses to give each party a chance to improve and see what they're made of.
“All of the Canadian bronc riders came up through novice bronc riding,” explained Hay.
With only the top three novice earners in each discipline getting the chance to compete alongside their professional counterparts, the Canadian Finals Rodeo qualification is quite the accomplishment for Hay.
It's a family affair for the Wildwood, Alberta Cowboy. Not only is his older brother Logan on the pro roster, but he’ll also have cousin Ben Anderson behind the chutes for support as they all compete in Edmonton this week. Having a family legacy, with his Dad, Uncle and middle Brother all winning the novice saddle bronc riding at the Canadian Finals, it could be hard not to feel the pressure, but Hay thinks of it differently.
“It’s reassuring, it lets you know you can do it because they were in your shoes and it’s motivating,” he explained.
Not only does Hay have family competing, but he also has a friend and member of his collegiate rodeo team from Casper College competing saying “It’s pretty sweet” to have James Perrin next to him over this next week.
Looking over the list of horses that will be competing there, one that Hay was eager to draw is “Special Smoke” by Northcott and Yule Rodeo. Three years ago, Hay would be the first rider to ever get on Special Smoke. While she bucked him off they were both so young in their careers that this would be a special re-match for Devon, a full circle moment in the making at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.
As he prepares for the week ahead of him, Hay is keeping his goals and expectations simple, “We get three horses and I just want to make three good rides and I’m just happy to be here."
“At the end of the day we’re all doing this for fun," he said of the week ahead of him.
While Devon Hay accomplished his dream of qualifying in the novice division for the Canadian Finals, this week he’ll be making his horses count, having fun, and battling it out to be named the novice saddle bronc champion of the 2024 Canadian Finals Rodeo.