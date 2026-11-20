At one point, Rylee Mills and Garrett Smith were in the midst of a not so beautiful mess. Once they figured out how to meet in the middle, the pair proved to be unbelievable.

More than five months after being stuck in a rut, the team roping duo finished off an improbable comeback last weekend, ending with an average title at the North American Championship Rodeo, which pushed them to the year-end championship for the Great Lakes Circuit.

“The plan from the beginning was to try and win the circuit. That was our goal from the beginning and then when it didn’t go as planned at the beginning, we just backed off and we were trying to make the (circuit) finals,” Smith said. “Then came July, and we kind of got on a hot streak and just stayed on that hot streak until the finals I guess – thanks to Diamond Rio.”

Yes, the former country music group with five chart toppers played an unofficial role in this rebound story.

But long before the lead vocals of Marty Roe came into the picture, Mills and Smith were just trying to figure out their newly formed partnership. With a four-year age gap between them, Smith, a heeler from Mt. Juliet, Tenn., was the more seasoned of the group. He met Mills, a header from Marquand, Mo., several years back at jackpots. The duo had success when they teamed up and after a few years of building up his confidence, Mills asked Smith to partner up ahead of the 2026 season.

After a solid winter, things turned sour, leading Mills, who was still competing on his permit last year, to question his place in the industry.

“I’m not going to lie, I was in shambles for a little bit,” Mill said, noting that between PRCA and amateur events he missed on about 15 straight catches. “(Garrett) just kept me going and said, ‘Hey man, this is gonna work out, it always turns around. God‘s letting this happen to you for a reason. You’re going to come back and be stronger from it.’ Sure enough, I took one weekend off after having one of the worst weekends of my life and then that next week we got started off and it just kept going.”

During that respite, the place Mills was visiting happened to be hosting a Diamond Rio concert. He was reminded of how much he liked their music and immediately began adding songs to a playlist on his phone.

At the Hamel (Minn.) Rodeo and Bull Ridin’ Bonanza in mid-July, the pair got on the right track earning their first win since April. After collecting just $775 throughout the entire month of June, they picked up more than $14,700 in July.

“From that point I was like, ‘Oh it’s Diamond Rio.' We were joking about it but then we started listening to them before every rodeo,” Mills said.

That turnaround carried them from hoping to sneak into the North American Championship Rodeo as one of the last qualifiers to No. 2 in the season standings ahead of the finals.

The pair had to sweat out a win in the opening round as their time of five seconds was the fastest early, with standings leaders Tyler Hobert and Cooper Bruce still to run. They posted an effort of 5.1 moments later, allowing Mills and Smith to eke out a win.

Round two was the turning point as Hobert and Bruce went first, setting the standard at 4.8 seconds.

“That put all the pressure on us. That was the highlight of the week – being last out on that second night, they were 4.8 right in front of us,” Smith said. “That was the team we had to beat for the year end and then we went for 4.7 to take round two. That was the best moment of the weekend for me.”

Hobert and Bruce didn’t post a result in the third round while Mills and Smith settled for a fourth-place showing, locking up the average at 20.8 seconds on three head. That gave them enough earnings to take home the season title as well. They each walked away with $17,743 in total prize money from the event, all of which counts towards next season.

Ironically, the Diamond Rio trend also carried over to the PRCA Permit Finals in October. After Mills and partner Brock Borkman were penalized for an infraction during the opening run, they came back and won the next two rounds to finish fifth in the average. The band that played the event after that opening night – Diamond Rio.

“I said, 'Hey I know we didn’t have luck, but we’re going to win the second round because Diamond Rio is playing,'” Mills recalled with a laugh. “We won the next round and then I told him, ‘Don’t worry we’re going to go listen to them again tonight and then I’m still going to be singing their songs for next time.' And then we came back to win the next round.”

After finishing as the top earner in the header permit race in 2026, Mills has aspirations of earning Resistol Rookie of the Year honors in 2027, a plan that Smith is excited to be a part of. At 24, he’ll be a somewhat older rookie but the experience of the last few seasons has given him the confidence to compete against the PRCA’s best.

A string of good roping runs, coupled with a Diamond Rio centric soundtrack, have certainly changed the outlook for this tandem.

“It’s crazy to even be talking about it because in June, I was like, ‘Man, this is not going to be a good year.’ It’s definitely a blessing to be able to talk about this,” Mills said. “ I couldn’t think of a better person to rope with than him. I’m staying out as long as he’s willing to.”