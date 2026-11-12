Colton Young Takes Early Lead in the 2027 Resistol Rookie Bull Riding Race

Every year, ProRodeo welcomes a new class of incredible athletes to take the stage and showcase what they are made of all season long. The best of the best in their rookie season go on to battle for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title, and one bull rider is already taking the lead.

Colton Young

Colton Young is a 18-year-old cowboy out of Randlett, Utah who just threw his hat into the PRCA bull riding arena. Just a month into the 2027 season, he’s already off to a strong start as he leads the Resistol Rookie world standings with $31,725, landing him at No. 1 in the world to start the year.

Young has found himself entering the arena in a season where he is up against some of the best bull riders the sport has ever seen, including current rookie Noah Lee who’s broken record after record in the arena this year. All that being said, Young has already been making waves in the 2027 season.

Since the start of October, this cowboy has competed in 10 rodeos, a massive number just a month into the season. He found success at nearly every single one, pulling in his first win just a week into the season at The Big Fresno Fair Pro Rodeo.

The Rookie Battle

Young set the bar high for himself here as he earned himself an 88.5-point ride for $4,724 and things only got better for him from here. By the end of October he was already pulling in a check for double digits with a second place finish at the Cory Rasch Invitational for $11,985.

The cowboy just finished a strong performance at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo, where he scored his best ride of his career with 89.5-points during round three for the win. When it was all said and done, he landed at third in the average to pocket just over $4,000.

It’s clear that Young is setting the standard high for himself and other rookies entering the arena for the first time this season. As he pulls ahead in the Resistol race, those behind him will have their work cut out for them if they want to steal the spotlight.

That being said, Young’s top competitors are focused on the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) now, but once that’s over, he’ll have to go head to head all season long to see if he really has what it takes to land on top of the world with the rest of these world class athletes.