The North American Championship Rodeo came to Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend and rodeo athletes flooded into town for an opportunity to win big. With big paychecks up for grabs, every rodeo counts for these cowboys and cowgirls looking to secure their place in the world standings.

For clarification purposes, the North American Championship Rodeo is the Circuit Finals for the Great Lakes Circuit. So, only the top 12 in the circuit standings are able to enter and compete here. The average winner, along with the year-end winner, will advance to the NFR Open in Colorado Springs next July.

Rough Stock Rides

The 2026 No. 12 bareback riding cowboy in the world came to win big in Kentucky as Tanner Aus had one of his best performances of the 2027 season over the weekend. After three hard fought rounds, Aus won the final two (89 points in round two, 88.5 points for round three), propelling himself to the top of the leaderboard.

He secured the title with 257.5 points on three head, earning himself $4,436 to add to his 2027 prizepot.

Average: 1. Tanner Aus, 257.5 points on three head, $4,436; 2. Tate Papszycki, 252.5, $3,327; 3. (tie) Ty Pope and Judd Pope, 250, $1,663 each.

Trey Watts put an exclamation point on his Great Lakes Circuit season by pulling in the big win. Although he didn’t secure any round wins, his consistency led him to earn the average title with 250 points on three head for $4,436.

Average: 1. Trey Watts, 250 points on three head, $4,436; 2. Tegan Smith, 246.5, $3,327; 3. Spur Montag, 245.5, $2,218; 4. Stephen Graefen, 243.5, $1,109.

Rounding out the rough stock competition is the bull riding, and these cowboys came with big performances in their back pockets. An come from behind athlete rose to the top as rookie cowboy Toothless Mountz-Mahan, clinched the title.

After no round wins, he was the only cowboy with three qualifying rides putting him at the top with 251.5 points on three head for $4,436, a great way to start his first PRCA season.

Average: 1. Toothless Mountz-Mahan, 251.5 points on three head, $4,436; 2. Trace Scarlavai, 173.5 on two head, $3,327; 3. Sage Vance, 170.5, $2,218; 4. Reid Arnold, 165.5, $1,109.

Timed Event Turnout

The steer wrestlers in Kentucky were not backing down without a fight as every round the times got faster and closer together. After three straight round wins in a row, it was obvious that Ben Kilburg was going to take the average title with 11.6 seconds on three head for $4,436.

Average: 1. Ben Kilburg, 11.6 seconds on three head, $4,436; 2. Slick Pickerill, 13.1, $3,327; 3. Clay Clayman, 13.2, $2,218; 4. Reed Kraeger, 13.3, $1,109.

Team roping pair Rylee Mills and Garrett Smith came in strong the first two rounds, securing two quick wins with no runs slower than five-seconds. Despite falling into fourth place in round three, that wasn’t enough to tip the crown off their heads as they earned the average title anyways.

When it was all said and done, Mills and Smith left Kentucky winners with 20.8 seconds on three head, and $4,436 each.

Average: 1. Rylee Mills/Garrett Smith, 20.8 seconds on three head, $4,436 each; 2. Trey Frank/Jason Stroup, 24.8, $3,327; 3. Treyden Larmon/Gus Albertson, 27.4, $2,218; 4. Mitchell Barney/Butch Levell, 29.5, $1,109.

Tie-down roper Luke Madsen did not come to lose as he came blazing into the arena during round one. He secured the round one in just 8.7-seconds. Although he didn’t find himself at the top during any other rounds, he still earned the average title with 29.4 seconds on three head, pocketing $4,436.

Average: 1. Luke Madsen, 29.4 seconds on three head, $4,436; 2. Lane Watson, 31.1, $3,327; 3. Dallen McIntire, 34.5, $2,218; 4. Lane Howard, 42.4, $1,109.

Barrels and Breakaway

One cowgirl rode her way to the top of the barrel racing leaderboard with two round wins ahead of her clinching the average title. Austyn Tobey won round one and two in under 15-seconds and then went on to earn the title with 44.40 seconds on three head. She earned $4,436 for the win.

Average: 1. Austyn Tobey, 44.40 seconds on three head, $4,436; 2. Lindsay Leverington, 45.02, $3,327; 3. Lindsey Beech, 45.08, $2,218; 4. Emma Ricke, 45.26, $1,109.

Only one cowgirl could come out on top of the breakaway competition as Raelynn Johnson did so with just one round win during round one. She beat out her competitors with her consistency, clinching the average title with 8.2 seconds on three head for $4,436.

Average: 1. Raelynn Johnson, 8.2 seconds on three head, $4,436; 2. Camden Crain, 10.8, $3,327; 3. Alli Masters, 4.5 on two head, $2,218; 4. Sydney Herrin, 5.8, $1,109.

The 2027 season is already gaining speed and it’s wins like this that will make or break the season for these athletes.