Dixie National Win, Strong Start To 2025 Puts Veteran Steer Wrestling On Solid Path
The Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., has always been kind to Riley Duvall – just never this kind.
The Checotah, Okla., steer wrestler has come away with plenty of checks from the event over the last decade-plus, but he's been unable to finish things off and secure the championship. That changed over the weekend as his two runs combined for a time of 7.6 seconds, placing him well ahead of runner-up Stetson Jorgensen (8.2) to claim his first average title and $5,240 in prize money.
“I drew two good steers and our horses worked very good. That always helps,” Duvall said. “I like Jackson. It’s a quick start in a small arena, those are kind of my setups a little more. I’ve never won it there, won a lot of checks there over the last 13-14 years I guess.”
The victory was the latest in a run of big outcomes to set an early tone in the 2025 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season.
In January, Duvall won the Sandhill Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, to get the ball rolling. He followed that up with a win at the Oklahoma City ProRodeo and a trip to the semifinals at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Then came Jackson.
“I’ve typically, in the past, not had the best winter. I’ve only had one or two good ones. We’ve still got a ways to go, but getting off to a hot start like that dang sure helps,” Duvall said.
On Tuesday, the hot streak continued as he bounced back from just missing out on money in his first run at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to win the second round. He’ll be back in action at the event on Wednesday in hopes of earning a spot in the next round.
It’s all added up to put the four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier in a good position to open the 2025 campaign. Prior to his round money at San Antonio on Tuesday, Duvall had nearly $10,300 in earnings already, placing him 23rd in the PRCA World Standings. Since his last appearance in Las Vegas back in 2021, Duvall has settled for top 30 finishes in each of the last three seasons, earning no more than $71,325 during that span.
This year, he has his eye on something more.
“I want to go back once, maybe twice, but for sure at least one more time (to NFR) before I’m done. That’s the goal – we’ve got to get there this year,” Duvall said. “We’re off to a good start so we’ve just got to keep working harder and try to get it done as fast as possible.”
Other results from the Dixie National Rodeo
Bareback rider Owen Brouilette went for 88 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Tator Tot, earning himself a $5,147 payday and the win.
The team roping duo of Mason Appleton and Rance Doyal finished their run in four seconds flat to secure $4,674 in earnings and the title.
Ben Andersen’s 87.5-point effort on Korkow Rodeo’s Acapulco Relish was enough to hold off Dawson Dahm (87), earning him $6,007 and the saddle bronc championship.
Tie-down roper Macon Murphy finished his two runs well ahead of the field, posting a combined time of 16.7 seconds to win the average and take home $6,776.
Tayla Moeykens edged Tricia Aldridge by two-hundredths of a second to claim the barrel racing title. Moeykens’ time of 14.31 earned her $6,702.
Jesse Petri went for a monster ride on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Corn Palace, posting 90.5 points on his way to $5,769 in prize money and the bull riding championship.
Between saddle bronc and bull riding, Stetson Wright grabbed $1,645 in earnings, allowing him to walk away as the all-around champ.