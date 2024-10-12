Double Hockin: Unofficial Top 15 PRCA Heelers Set to Compete at 2024 NFR
Headers and heelers may compete together, but they qualify for the NFR based on their individual standings. The heading top 15 can be found here.
Levi Lord leads the World Standings with $201,008 in season earnings. The 28 year old Sturgis, South Dakota, cowboy will make his fourth NFR appearance. With career earnings of $815,233, he and Dustin Egusquiza won a long list of rodeos in 2024, including Pendleton, Greeley, and Austin.
With $191,738, Wesley Thorp sits 2nd in the World. With two World Championships (2019, 2023) and nine consecutive NFR qualifications, the 28 year old cowboy is from Throckmorton, Texas. Thorp has over $1.5 million in career earnings and an NFR Average title in 2019. He and Tyler Wade won several large rodeos in 2024, including the Roughrider Cup, Casper, and Heber City.
In 3rd, Junior Nogueira has earned $192,638 this season. He will make his eleventh straight NFR appearance and has three World Championships (2016 - all around, 2021, 2022 - heeling). The 34 year old cowboy is from Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, Brazil. With over $2.3 million in career earnings, Nogueira and Kaleb Driggers won a long list of rodeos in 2024, including the NFR Open, Ponoka, and Los Fresnos.
Jake Long is 4th with $146,584. The 40 year old cowboy from Coffeyville, Kansas, has qualified for the NFR fourteen times. With over $2.5 million in career earnings, he won White Sulphur Springs and the San Angelo Cinch Chute Out in 2024 with Clint Summers.
Earning $142,557 this season and sitting 5th is Logan Medlin. At age 33, the Tatum, New Mexico, cowboy will make his fifth NFR appearance. Medlin has $930,123 in career earnings. With Coleman Proctor, he notched wins in Amarillo, Puyallup, and West Jordan in 2024, amongst others.
In 6th, Douglas Rich has earned $129,366. The 29 year old cowboy from Herrick, Illinois, will make his second NFR appearance. Rich has $360,379 in career earnings and won Union and Eagle Mountain in 2024 with Jake Smith.
Kaden Profili sits 7th with $126,836. Hailing from Jacksonville, Texas, the 22 year old cowboy will make his first NFR appearance this year. With Brenten Hall, he won several rodeos in 2024, including Lewiston, Ellensburg, and Belle Fourche.
Kollin VonAhn launched to 8th with $125,382 following The Governor's Cup. This will be the sixth NFR for the 41 year old cowboy from Blanchard, Oklahoma. With over $1 million in career earnings, he has a World Championship (2015) and three NFR Average titles (2009, 2013, 2015). With Andrew Ward, he won Kennewick and Reno in 2024. He also won Calgary with J.C. Yeahquo.
In 9th, Tanner Braden has $124,959 in season earnings. The 35 year old cowboy from Dewey, Oklahoma, has $290,810 in career earnings. He will make his first NFR appearance this year. In 2024, he won Logan and Red Lodge with Cyle Denison.
With $122,197, Coleby Payne is 10th in the World. A 25 year old cowboy from Stephenville, Texas, Payne will compete at his first NFR. In 2024, he and Clay Smith notched several wins, including Mona, New Braunfels, and Fort Worth.
Jonathan Torres sits 11th with $177,705. The 32 year old from Ocala, Florida, has qualified for the NFR three times. With $693,385 in career earnings, he and Nelson Wyatt won Nephi and split the win at several others in 2024.
In 12th, Buddy Hawkins has $114,789. The 37 year old cowboy from Stephenville, Texas, will compete at his seventh NFR. With $1.3 million in career earnings, he earned an NFR Average title in 2021. He and J.C. Yeahquo won several rodeos in 2024 including Houston, Decatur, and Kansas City.
Travis Graves is 13th with $112,043. At age 40, the Jay, Oklahoma, cowboy will compete at his fifteenth NFR. With career earnings over $2.5 million, he won the NFR Average in 2017. In 2024, he and Luke Brown won Bremerton.
With $110,280, Hunter Koch is 14th in the World. At age 27, the Vernon, Texas, cowboy has qualified for the NFR four times. Koch has career earnings of $615,993 and in 2024, won Prescott and Tucson with Cody Snow.
Paul Eaves wraps up the top 15 with $108,912. The 34 year old from Lonedell, Missouri has qualified for the NFR eleven times and has earned two World Championships (2018, 2020). Eaves has earned over $2 million in his career and in 2024, won a long list of rodeos with Erich Rogers, including San Bernadino, Abilene, and Pleasant Grove.