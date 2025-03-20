Early Retirement Announced for a Legendary Barrel Horse After an Incredible Career
After a very successful decade of running barrels, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi announced that Babe on the Chase, affectionately known as Birdie has been officially retired. Birdie, a 12-year-old mare owned by Teton Ridge is stepping away from the arena due to injury.
This mare had nothing short of an incredible career. Birdie greatly contributed to Tonozzi's status as a 17-time NFR qualifier and 3-time world champion. Together, they achieved five NFR qualifications and multiple round wins, amassing Birdie's lifetime earnings of over $550,000.
Birdie has made a lasting impact on the sport of barrel racing not only in the arena herself but also as a producer of the next generation of exceptional equine talent. In Brittany's post on social media announcing Birdie's retirement she said, "Though I’m sad knowing I won’t have her in the trailer anymore after 10 years hauling together, her impact on the industry is far from over. With only 4 performers so far, she’s already produced more than $750,000 in earnings, so despite never getting to go down the alley on her again, we look forward to seeing more of her babies in the arena."
The decision to retire such an amazing horse did not come easy. Tonozzi explains that they did everything they could to let her perform again, but ultimately the team decided that it was no longer feasible for Birdie to return to such demanding competition. It became clear that the best course of action was to to retire her gracefully.
This is one of the toughest decisions any horseman ever has to make. Horses like Birdie give everything in the arena and love their job. When their time is done, a good owner will listen and give them their well-earned retirement, as hard as it may be. The Tonozzi family knew Birdie deserved just that. Brittany was content and happy knowing Tinlee, her and Garrett's 8-year-old daughter was the last to ride her.
One of Brittany's great partners, Professional Choice, reacted to the announcement by saying "We will miss watching Birdie in action, what a partner she has been for you! Her legacy is only beginning. Wishing her the happiest of retirements!💜💜"
As for Tonozzi, she is not slowing down in the arena herself. Currently sitting No. 5 in the world standings, Brittany is making a run at another NFR qualification aboard other amazing talented horses.
As Birdie enters her very well-deserved retirement, the barrel racing world will celebrate her wins in the arena as well as the future she is creating in her bloodlines.