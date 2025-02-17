Rodeo Daily

Egusquiza and Lord Dominate Bracket 4 Team Roping at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Winning all three rounds of Bracket 4, these two NFR qualifiers controlled the team roping and kept their winning streak alive. Full bracket 4 highlights here!

Madison Richmann

Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord at the 2023 NFR
Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord at the 2023 NFR / PRCA Photo by Roseanna Salese

Familiar names were all over the leaderboard in Bracket 4 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, none more prominent than team roping duo Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord. This team has been on fire recently. They started off strong, claiming the San Diego Rodeo title. While in Ft. Worth, they tied the arena record with a 3.6-second run.

Egusquiza is a 7-time NFR Qualifier, and Lord is a 4-time qualifier. The team won the 2024 PRCA regular season. After the finals, their names could be found ranked at No. 5 in the world standings. They are back in 2025 with renewed determination for their first gold buckle.

With an already strong season started, the team delivered again at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Bracket 4 team roping was completely dominated by Egusquiza and Lord. They won the first round by a full second with a 3.5 followed by a solid 5.2 in round two to end up on top again. Their 3.6 in round 3 was enough to secure a third consecutive round win. Dustin and Levi advanced to the semi-finals by a landslide.

Currently, the team sits in the top seven of the 2025 world standings and a win in San Antonio would greatly help the cause. They have already seen much success in the Frost Bank Center, and have eyes on the team roping title.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller has become a familiar name in bareback riding. After his impressive NFR debut in 2024, he is off to a great start in 2025. He won the second and third rounds of bracket 4 with 88 and 88.5 point rides. He also finished third in round one where Cole Franks came out on top with an 87.5 point ride. Advancing will be Bradlee Miller, Cole Franks, Donny Proffit, and Tristan Hansen.

Steer Wrestling

Bracket 4 of the steer wrestling was jam-packed full of talented cowboys. 2024 Rookie of the Year Cash Robb tied for the first-round win with 5-time world champion Tyler Waguespack. Waguespack and Robb were both 4.6 seconds. In round two, Kyle Irwin took the lead with a 4.3. The rounds kept getting faster when Will Lummus threw his steer in 4.1 for the round three win. Tyler Waguespack, Will Lummus, Kyle Irwin, and Cash Robb are headed to the semi -finals.

Breakaway Roping

In the breakaway roping, Shelby Boisjoli Meged got bracket 4 started off right with a 2.3 to win round one. Maddy Deerman made the fastest run of the set with a 2.1 for the round two win. Tiada Gray, after placing third and second in the previous rounds, respectively, put up a 2.4 and won the third round. The three round winners will move onto the semi-finals joined by Josie Connor, who consistently placed in all three rounds.

Saddle Bronc Riding

23-year-old Zachary Dallas, the 2024 Saddle Bronc Resistol Rookie of the Year, is having a great start to 2025 too. He kept the momentum strong in San Antonio, winning the first round with 87.5 points. 4-time World Champion Zeke Thurston marked 89 points to win round two. Alberta cowboy Dawson Hay was 88 points to win round three. Hay was the high money earner, followed by Brody Cress, Zachary Dallas, and Zeke Thurston. These four will advance.

Tie-Down Roping

Fans are happy to see Shad Mayfield thriving in the arena. He took both round one and round two to himself with two sub 8-second runs. The two-time world champion is currently No.1 in the world standings, too. Haven Meged won round three with an 8.2. Mayfield was the top money earner to advance, followed by Meged, Quade Hiatt, and Garrett Elmore.

Barrel Racing

With two round wins along the way, Sophie Palmore dominated her bracket. She and her horse, "JL Jamaican Me Rich," have been killing it. They ran some of the fastest times seen so far with a 13.80 second run and a 13.87. Fresh off of her Ft. Worth win, Andrea Busby took home the round one win in San Antonio. Palmore took over for rounds two and three. Advancing to the semi-finals Palmore and Busby will be joined by Chole Gray and Halyn Lide.

Bull Riding

Only one cowboy was able to ride all three bulls in bracket 4. Tristin Mize of Bryan, Texas was 86.5 points in round one and 80 points in round two, both for second-place finishes. As the only man to make the 8 seconds in round three, his 86 point ride there secured him over $7,000. Joining Mize in the semis will be Rawley Johnson, Hayes Weight, and Tyler Bingham.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

Home/News