Egusquiza and Lord Dominate Bracket 4 Team Roping at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Familiar names were all over the leaderboard in Bracket 4 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, none more prominent than team roping duo Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord. This team has been on fire recently. They started off strong, claiming the San Diego Rodeo title. While in Ft. Worth, they tied the arena record with a 3.6-second run.
Egusquiza is a 7-time NFR Qualifier, and Lord is a 4-time qualifier. The team won the 2024 PRCA regular season. After the finals, their names could be found ranked at No. 5 in the world standings. They are back in 2025 with renewed determination for their first gold buckle.
With an already strong season started, the team delivered again at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Bracket 4 team roping was completely dominated by Egusquiza and Lord. They won the first round by a full second with a 3.5 followed by a solid 5.2 in round two to end up on top again. Their 3.6 in round 3 was enough to secure a third consecutive round win. Dustin and Levi advanced to the semi-finals by a landslide.
Currently, the team sits in the top seven of the 2025 world standings and a win in San Antonio would greatly help the cause. They have already seen much success in the Frost Bank Center, and have eyes on the team roping title.
Bareback Riding
Bradlee Miller has become a familiar name in bareback riding. After his impressive NFR debut in 2024, he is off to a great start in 2025. He won the second and third rounds of bracket 4 with 88 and 88.5 point rides. He also finished third in round one where Cole Franks came out on top with an 87.5 point ride. Advancing will be Bradlee Miller, Cole Franks, Donny Proffit, and Tristan Hansen.
Steer Wrestling
Bracket 4 of the steer wrestling was jam-packed full of talented cowboys. 2024 Rookie of the Year Cash Robb tied for the first-round win with 5-time world champion Tyler Waguespack. Waguespack and Robb were both 4.6 seconds. In round two, Kyle Irwin took the lead with a 4.3. The rounds kept getting faster when Will Lummus threw his steer in 4.1 for the round three win. Tyler Waguespack, Will Lummus, Kyle Irwin, and Cash Robb are headed to the semi -finals.
Breakaway Roping
In the breakaway roping, Shelby Boisjoli Meged got bracket 4 started off right with a 2.3 to win round one. Maddy Deerman made the fastest run of the set with a 2.1 for the round two win. Tiada Gray, after placing third and second in the previous rounds, respectively, put up a 2.4 and won the third round. The three round winners will move onto the semi-finals joined by Josie Connor, who consistently placed in all three rounds.
Saddle Bronc Riding
23-year-old Zachary Dallas, the 2024 Saddle Bronc Resistol Rookie of the Year, is having a great start to 2025 too. He kept the momentum strong in San Antonio, winning the first round with 87.5 points. 4-time World Champion Zeke Thurston marked 89 points to win round two. Alberta cowboy Dawson Hay was 88 points to win round three. Hay was the high money earner, followed by Brody Cress, Zachary Dallas, and Zeke Thurston. These four will advance.
Tie-Down Roping
Fans are happy to see Shad Mayfield thriving in the arena. He took both round one and round two to himself with two sub 8-second runs. The two-time world champion is currently No.1 in the world standings, too. Haven Meged won round three with an 8.2. Mayfield was the top money earner to advance, followed by Meged, Quade Hiatt, and Garrett Elmore.
Barrel Racing
With two round wins along the way, Sophie Palmore dominated her bracket. She and her horse, "JL Jamaican Me Rich," have been killing it. They ran some of the fastest times seen so far with a 13.80 second run and a 13.87. Fresh off of her Ft. Worth win, Andrea Busby took home the round one win in San Antonio. Palmore took over for rounds two and three. Advancing to the semi-finals Palmore and Busby will be joined by Chole Gray and Halyn Lide.
Bull Riding
Only one cowboy was able to ride all three bulls in bracket 4. Tristin Mize of Bryan, Texas was 86.5 points in round one and 80 points in round two, both for second-place finishes. As the only man to make the 8 seconds in round three, his 86 point ride there secured him over $7,000. Joining Mize in the semis will be Rawley Johnson, Hayes Weight, and Tyler Bingham.