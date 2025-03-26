Equine Network and Lazy E Arena Announce Decade Long Partnership Agreement
The Pink and Ruby Buckle, two major barrel racing stallion incentives, have taken the barrel world by storm. In 2018, the first-ever Pink Buckle paid out over $1 million. It has grown immensely in the past eight years, with the 2025 event boasting a $4.2 million minimum guaranteed payout.
Hosted at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., once a year, the Pink Buckle is one of the biggest events of the entire year in barrel racing. The Ruby Buckle has three regional events, one at Lazy E, one in Perry, Ga., and one in South Jordan, Utah. The Ruby Buckle events will pay out a minimum of $3.4 million in 2025.
Over the past few years, the "Buckles" have grown their relationship with Equine Network. In fact, Equine Network announced an official partnership with the Buckles in 2023. Equine Network is behind many industry favorites from The Money Barrel podcast, to the magazines Equus, Practical Horseman, Horse & Rider, to events like USTRC, the Patriot, and the World Series of Team Roping. The Team Roping Journal, The Breakaway Roping Journal, CalfRoping.com, and BarrelRacing.com, are all a part of Equine Network.
Equine Network has also branched into one of the newer segments of the equine industry, with online training platforms like Dressage Today on Demand and Practical Horseman On Demand. Another Equine Network brand, RideTV, has stepped up in the past few years and began streaming some of the premiere events of the western industry.
Recently, Equine Network and the Lazy E Arena announced that they have signed a 10-year partnership to host the Ruby Buckle and Pink Buckle for years to come. While it is unsurprising that the mammoth barrel racing events would remain at Lazy E, the decade-long partnership is a huge announcement.
With the setup at the Lazy E, it is an ideal home for the massive event. Throughout nearly a full week of competition and thousands of runs, the quality of the ground conditions are always a top priority. Lazy E also has plans to continue growing their facility, with the additions of a new events center, new covered arena, five new barns with an additional 426 stalls, as well as a shower, restroom, and laundry facility.
While the Buckles may be a major undertaking to host, Lazy E handles events of that size and caliber throughout the entire year. Continuing to strive to provide the best for the contestants and events they host, the Lazy E will no doubt grow its reign as one of the top equine facilities in the country.