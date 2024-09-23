ESCAPED: 8 Bulls Break Loose and Only 7 Have Been Found
More than 24 hours after eight bulls escaped from their pen in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, officials are still searching. Seven of the eight were captured relatively quickly, but one remains evasive.
The bulls were in town near the Emerald Square Mall for a one day rodeo event. Located near Route 1 and Interstate 295, the bulls broke out of their enclosure and headed toward a wooded area behind BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse according to a report on WMTW.
Video shows the bulls taking out the temporary fences and then proceeding to wander about.
One of the bulls was immediately captured and taken back to the rodeo grounds without incident. About four hours later six more of the escapees were rounded up by members of the rodeo crew along with first responders.
A resident noticed the bulls and was later interviewed by WCVB in Boston.
"As soon as I stepped out, when I looked over there, I was like: 'Those aren't horses. Those are literally bulls,' and 'Oh my God,'" Attleboro resident Chris Mooney told WCVB, WMTW's sister station in Boston. "I got all my dogs from outside, brought them inside real quick."
The six bulls were safely loaded onto a trailer without further incident.
Luckily, no injuries were reported due to the bulls escaping, but officials would really like to find the missing bull.
They have advised that if anyone should see the missing bull, please call 911 and do not approach the animal.
At around 2 p.m. eastern time on Monday, September 23, the North Attleboro Fire Department posted a warning.