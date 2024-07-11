Eva Scofield: From Navy Veteran to PRCA Photographer, A True American Hero
While serving in the U.S. Navy Eva Scofield was stationed in Germany in the early 90's. Her time spent in Germany, away from working, was enjoyed by participating in the German Rodeos. She was an All-Around Cowgirl as she competed in wild horse racing, breakaway roping, rescue race, barrel racing, and she even rode a few saddle bronc horses.
Eva was born on the East Coast, however they moved when she was 9 months old and traveled around a lot when she was young. Scofield considers Sheridan, Wyoming her home where she always tends to find herself migrating back to and where she currently owns land.
Stationed in Germany for 30 years serving in the Navy, Eva would spend a lot of her time with her rodeo buddies on the German rodeo circuit. On a visit home to Sheridan once, she had a family friend teach her to rope.
She said, "I would watch the ropers miss one after another and thought, hey what is the worst that can happen, I might miss too". After returning to Germany, she decided to give it a go and she successfully caught the second time she attempted to rope!
She remembered, "It might have not been the prettiest catch, but it meant a lot to me".
Scofield continued to rodeo and one day decided while she was at the rodeo to take pictures of her buddies competing, as there were never any photographers in attendance. "That is where my rodeo photography started, in Germany taking shots of my Buddies", Eva explained to me with a passion in her voice so deep I could feel it as if it were my own.
In 2002 Eva became a PRCA Official Photographer. She has shot some of the most prestigious rodeos all over the PRCA Circuit. Sheridan WYO Rodeo is definitely her favorite rodeo to shoot, and she is in attendance every year for the Mountain States Circuit Rodeo that has been a tradition since 1933, over 90 years!
Scofield was on active duty until 2015 with the Navy, yet she still used any of her downtime to travel and shoot rodeos, landscape, travel, and has even done a few weddings for family and friends. She has a passion for capturing monumental rodeo moments, as well as the many beautiful cities and landscapes the rodeo trail has led her on.
Eva Scofield Photography grew from taking pictures of "Buddies" at rodeos in Germany, to a phenomenal career for Scofield. Eva was an official National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Photographer three times and has shot rodeos from coast to coast.
Scofield currently occupies a traveling fifth wheel trailer, making her travel to rodeos in different states easier for her, along with her two dogs, two cats and her mother, who Scofield is currently spending most her time caring for. Currently she has limited the rodeos she shoots because she is caring for her mother full-time, which makes it difficult to go as hard and far as she has in the past.
Her beloved dogs serve as her service dogs for her PTSD from her experiences at the Pentagon during 9-11. Though I could not get too many details from Scofield about her duties for our country, it is clear this selfless woman dedicated a lifetime to the U.S. Navy and is a huge reason why we as Americans are free to compete, live, and worship as we see fit.
During our conversation we shared a heartfelt moment of understanding as she explained, "I do not regret slowing down traveling to take care of my mom right now, because I know once my mom is gone there will always be more rodeos to shoot, but there will be no more memories to make with my mom."
Her words completely resonated with me, as my family is spending every moment we can together and making every day an adventurous memory, after the sudden loss of our daughter last October. We thrive to take in every moment, because we know all too well everything can change in a fraction of a second.
Rain or shine, cool or 100-degree heat, you will see this American Hero spending her days inside the rodeo arena snapping still photos of every cowgirl and cowboy that compete. No rodeo win or record-breaking ride will be missed. Not only is Scofield capturing memories for the rodeo contestants, but she is creating memories of her own, thriving in her self-made career she loves and deserves.