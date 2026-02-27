Texas Tie-Down Roper Kincade Henry Climbs To No. 1 to Lead 2026 World Standings

The 2026 rodeo season technically started in October of 2025, meaning rodeo athletes across the country have now been battling for months to earn a spot in the top 15 of the world standings.

Kincade Henry rode into his sixth season in the PRCA this year and now, for the first time, sits at the top of the world standings.

Henry Has Breakout Performance In Fort Worth

This breakout star in tie-down roping has always had his eye on the prize. He’s seen the Thomas & Mack arena four times, and he, the 24-year-old, isn’t slowing down until he secures that world champion title.

Last season, he landed at No. 3 in the world, and now he is sitting more than $13,000 ahead of former world champion Riley Webb.

Since his debut in 2020, Henry has only improved in the arena. Every year he’s jumped in the world standings by at least a few places, and secured an NFR qualification every year since 2022. Now as the world leader, he is setting up a strong hold at the top of the leader board.

A major win for the cowboy this season was his title at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. He secured first with a 7.5-second run and took home a $20,000 check with him. Over the course of the event, he took home nearly $30,000, which secured his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Henry went on to earn another $3,000 in San Antonio and continues to be consistently at the top throughout his competitions. He’s currently competing in Tucson, Arizona at the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros, where he sits at No. 29 in the average but has days left to go in the competition.

Fastest Tie-Down Roper This Season

With it still being this early on in the season, it can be hard to gauge who will head to Las Vegas come December, but a cowboy like Henry has proven over the last four seasons that he is a threat in the tie-down arena and won’t be going down without a fight.

His fastest time so far this season was that 7.5-second run in Texas, clearly marking him as one to beat this season, as that can be one of the hardest rodeos to face.

He secured titles at some of the toughest rodeos last season as well, including wins at the The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick, Washington.

As the season continues, it’s clear that Henry will put in the work to remain on top, and only time will tell how the cowboy out of Mount Pleasant, Texas, will fare against the best of the best and hopefully take home his first world title.