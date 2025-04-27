Evanston Cowboy Days Inspirational President Dustin Matthews Passes Away At Age 40
Influential rodeo lover and advocate, Dustin Matthews, passed away on April 23, 2025. Matthews, who has served as the president of the Evanston Cowboy Days in Evanston, Wyo., since 2023, was 40 years old. Thanks to Matthews' advocacy and efforts to inspire those living with disabilities, the Evanston Cowboy Days now includes a special needs rodeo alongside the PRCA-sanctioned event.
When he was just 2 years old, Matthews suffered a stroke to his spinal cord. The stroke left him as a quadriplegic. Despite spending a good portion of his life in the hospital and undergoing medical treatments, Matthews always kept his happy demeanor. Not to be dissuaded by his circumstances, Matthews graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2007 with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and Political Sciences. He followed that with a Master's Degree in Computer Information Systems with an emphasis on Computer Security from Bellevue University Management.
Matthews was also an avid hunter and his family ensured he was able to enjoy his hunts as independently as possible. With modifications, Matthews was able to operate his own rifle while hunting. Some of his other favorite past times included spending time with his family, watching Brigham Young University football games, attending the National Finals Rodeo, and advocating for those living with disabilities. Matthews dedicated his life to educating as many people as possible and worked hard to improve conditions for those living with disabilities. In his hometown, Evanston, Wyo., he advocated to make the town more accessible for everyone.
Matthews is survived by his parents, Doug and Sandra Matthews of Evanston, Mindi and Brad Tollefson of Evanston, Danielle (Clint) Stevenson of Deer Lodge, Mont., and Kenna (Jay) Hill of Evanston. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Keith and Ilene Matthews and Ken and Shana Vernon and his older brother, Jeremy Matthews. Funeral services will be held at the Elm Street LDS Church on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Evanston Cowboy Days, P.O. Box 458, Evanston, WY, 82930. Please note: "In Memory of Dustin Matthews" or you can make donations to Evanston Cowboy Days by Venmo @cowboydays.
The entire Rodeo On SI team sends our deepest condolences to Matthews' family and loved ones in this difficult time. Dustin's memory lives on through his many efforts to make the world a better place and we tip our hat to an inspiring life, well lived.