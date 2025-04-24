Everything You Need to Know About the Inaugural Desert Rodeo in Thermal, Calif.
April 25-27, 2025, will see the inaugural Desert Rodeo at the stunning Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif. Coinciding with one of the hottest events in country music, the sold-out Stagecoach Festival, the Desert Rodeo is bringing three matinee performances with some of the best rodeo athletes in the business. With the fitting tag line, "This is everyone's first," Desert Rodeo is aiming to elevate the experience for rodeo fans and introduce a new demographic to the sport.
This all-encompassing venue highlighting the western way of life will hit the Coachella Valley in an exciting debut. The daily PRCA rodeo performances are from 1:00 - 3:30 PM. Attendees can also check out the many attractions on site before and after the rodeo. The Outlaw Oasis, Retail Ranch, and Country Cookout will be open from 11:00 am - 5:00 PM each day.
Outlaw Oasis
From riding Rivian's mechanical bull to taking selfies with the famous "Wrangler Butts Drive Me Nuts" neon sign, the Outlaw Oasis will be filled with entertainment and activities throughout the weekend. The Kids Corral will feature face painting, glitter tattoos, and more.
Retail Ranch
The western inspired shopping experience features classic brands like Stetson and Resistol, as well as fashion from Rodeo Quincy and more. At Kate Kaney's Hat Bar, rodeo goers can have their new cowboy hats personalized.
Country Cookout
The dining area will feature eats that scream "rodeo," such as barbecue and smashburgers. There will be plenty of places to grab a drink as well, from Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pendleton Whisky, The Ryl Co., and Coca-Cola.
Passes
The family friendly event has multiple options available for those attending. Whether you want to spend time in the exclusive shopping and activations or watch the rodeo, the event has something to offer for everyone. Military and first responders can even recieve a discounted admission.
For those seeking an upgraded experience, the Premium Rodeo Boxes offer front-row action and luxury. In private, shaded 15' by 15' cabanas, you can enjoy comfortable furniture, a cooler stocked with complimentary non-alcoholic bevarages, a buffet, and bottle service featuring brands like Código 1530 Tequila and Pendleton Whisky. These fans will also receive complimentary hats from Hooey and wellness supplements from Cowboy Colostrum. The boxes seat up to 12 guests and have access to premium climate-controlled restrooms with hot and cold running water.
Parking is complimentary and Desert Rodeo shares full lists of permitted and prohibited items in their FAQs.