Exclusive Interview With Permit Bull Rider Nearing $150,000 in Season Earnings

The fact that a permit holder in the PRCA cannot make the National Finals Rodeo seems unreal, especially for a certain Gillette, Wyo. cowboy. Hayden Welsh is approaching the $150,000 mark in earnings this year. On his permit. If he was allowed to be in the running, he would be safely inside the top 15 at No. 12, with $30,000 more than the No. 15 man (the cutoff). It is safe to say he will be one to watch when the upcoming season starts.

Welsh was sitting comfortably in the rookie standings going into August. He had around $55,000 won, just shy of his goal for the year with two months left. From that point on, it was a cowboy's dream, which started in Dodge City, Kan., where he won more than $4,000 for a third-place finish. Between now and then, he has won ten checks over that amount.

The Wyoming native is causing a sensation as he lights the bull riding world on fire. He went into the CINCH Playoff Finale in Puyallup, Wash., and fought his way into the four-man finale to end up the reserve champion. His next destination was the Xtreme Bulls Finals in Pendelton, Ore. He placed in every round to take home the overall win. Welsh has won nearly $50,000 since September 1.

Get to Know Hayden Welsh

Hayden Welsh Professional Bull Rider

Welsh might be only 20 years old, but he has been riding bulls a very long time. The first time he got on a bull he was just four years old, which isn't hard to believe considering his dad is 7x qualifier to the NFR, Bobby Welsh. The family line of bull riding doesn't stop there. Welsh's grandfather slid his hand into bull ropes as well and took home multiple circuit finals victories.

After a couple of conversations with the young man it is apparent that he values no relationship as much as he does with God, but his dad is in the running for a close second. His dad has emphasized the importance of that relationship to win the game of life more than the arena. To say that his father has been a strong role model would be the understatement of the year.

Without Bobby there is no telling where Hayden would be. From prayer, to competing, to the fundamentals, he has influenced him in the best ways possible to shape who Hayden is today. If that isn't in the bucking chutes, then it is rebuilding old cars. The pair make up quite the team.

The year is not quite over, but nobody is going to catch him in the permit standings, and he will add another accolade to his list for this year. The clock is winding down on this year and Welsh has had an incredible summer, even though fans will not see him come out of the yellow bucking chutes at the Thomas and Mack this December. He will be gunning for Rookie of the Year and the bright lights of Vegas next year.

