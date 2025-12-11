Two-Time Qualifier out of Competition for Next Two Rounds at NFR

Coming into Round 6 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), bull rider JR Stratford was making an incredible return to the Thomas & Mack. In 2022, he made a 90-point ride in his debut appearance, proving he has what it takes to compete at this elite level.

Unfortunately, a broken leg in Round 4 ended his first NFR far too soon. Stratford suffered a broken tibia and fibula, as well as a torn shoulder labrum. He was out for the next full season, returning to competition in 2024.

Stratford finished 2024 as No. 19 in the World, earning over $112,000 on the season. After falling just short of a second NFR qualification, the Kansas cowboy was back to win in 2025. The 23-year-old qualified for the NFR in the No. 8 position, with earnings over $165,000 in the regular season.

Absolutely dominating in Vegas this year, Stratford had earned three round checks by Round 6. In Round 5, he rode Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Deal Me In to a 90.5-point score for the win. Leading the Average with a score on four of five bulls going into that night, he was making massive waves in the bull riding.

Stratford has banked over $97,000 at this year's NFR. In an interview on the Cowboy Channel, Justin McKee reported that the young cowboy's ride percentage was second only to one: Stetson Wright. At 58%, it was no surprise that Stratford had been able to cover so many challenging bulls in Las Vegas.

In an interview on Western Sports Roundup, Stratford's father, Steve, shared that JR had entered the NFR with a shoulder injury. Stratford has been powering through the issue, determined to compete at his best.

Round 6 Brought Unforeseen Challenge

JR Stratford | Nathan Meyer Photography

Although it was difficult to tell from the camera angle on television, Stratford made an unfortunate dismount in Round 6. When he quickly exited the arena and headed straight to the Justin Sports Medicine Team, it was clear that he knew something was very wrong.

As of Wednesday, December 10, it has been confirmed by PRORODEO that Stratford will sit out the next two rounds (7-8). According to a press release, he suffered a laceration to his left eyelid and a concussion.

Per PRCA rules, by sitting out one performance due to a medical issue, Stratford is required to sit out a second performance. He will be reevaluated prior to Round 9 to determine whether or not he will be cleared to compete.

