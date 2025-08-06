Busy PRCA Rodeo Weekend Rearranges Rough Stock World Standings
Following a big rodeo weekend, the world standings have had some major shifts in the rough stock and timed events. From Idaho to Kansas, cowboys showed some of their best rides of the season over the weekend.
More News: ProRodeo Competition Heats Up in the Midwest at Iowa and Wisconsin Rodeos
Wacey Schalla had two outstanding performances at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Heber City, Utah. The bull rider continues to battle Stetson Wright for the No. 1 spot in the world. Schalla currently sits at No. 2, with this past weekend's rides inching him closer to the top spot.
Wright and Schalla also hold down the No. 1 and 2 spots in the world for the all-around. Stetson is ranked as the No. 14 saddle bronc rider, with Schalla at No. 16 in bareback riding. The pair is in a battle of their own, especially if they are the only ones to qualify in both events for the NFR.
This year’s RODEOHOUSTON champion, Tristen Hutchings sits in the third spot after winning the St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon. He is chasing his fourth NFR qualification.
More News: Legendary Bucking Horse 'Wise Guy' Passes Away After Storybook Career
Ky Hamilton is in fourth, and rounding out the top five bull riders in the world is Hayes Weight. Hamilton and Weight are only a few thousand dollars apart in the world standings, putting them neck and neck going into next weekend.
Rocker Steiner leads the world in bareback riding with just over $200,000 on the season. He is a RODEOHOUSTON champion, and recently won the Laramie Jubilee Days in Wyoming. This season alone he has taken the top spot at eight rodeos, and co-championed two.
Taking up the No. 2 spot is Bradlee Miller, Recently he’s won the Rodeo El Paso and was a co-champion at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, chasing his 2nd NFR qualification. In a close third is co-champion of the PRCA Extreme Bares & Broncs, Garrett Shadbolt.
Shadbolt tied for second over the weekend at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Kansas. He beat out No. 4 Jess Pope and No. 5 Sam Peterson, but lost to Jayco Roper, who currently sits at No. 10 in the world.
The 3-time PRCA World Champion, Ryder Wright clinched the No. 1 spot in the world in saddle bronc riding. He placed second behind Stetson Wright at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Utah over the weekend. Dawson Hay sits at No. 2 in the world with Damian Brennan in a close third. Zeke Thurston sits at No. 4 after his winning ride at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Colorado.
As the season heats up, the world standings are shifting week to week. Keep an eye out for bull riders Schalla and Stetson as they continue their competition for the top spot. Steiner has a sharp lead in bareback riding, but anything can change as Miller took second at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo over the weekend.
More News: Dodge City Pro Rodeo Pays Out Without Finals After Storm Ends Event Early
These world standings are a little less official as the Dodge City payout will be redone since the finals was canceled due to a nasty storm that went through right as it was about to start. Rodeo on SI will update as soon as we know.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.