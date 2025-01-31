Exclusive: Kirbie Schnoor Talks All Things RFD-TV During Stock Show Season
The growth and success of the next generation of agriculture is a cause close to many hearts. Thanks to the late Patrick Gottsch’s vision for RFD-TV and advocates like Kirbie Schnoor, the stories behind the next generation in agriculture are being shared and celebrated. The dedication demonstrated by the young individuals deeply rooted in agriculture is prevalent and provides hope for a bright future for an industry that feeds the world.
Finding pride in her agricultural roots has provided a true passion for Schnoor as she shares stories from every level in an industry that influences her daily. Whether you’ve seen her as the host of FarmHer or caught interviews she conducts at stock shows with the youth of America from the comfort of your own home, her passion radiates through the screen.
While she isn’t home on the farm helping out physically, her role with RFD-TV isn’t just a job; rather, she views it as something entirely different.
“ I feel like this is my part in giving back to an industry that has given so much to other people around the country, including myself,” shared Schnoor, “ I feel so involved in agriculture and have a platform to share it on a national level.”
The impact being made by both Schnoor and RFD-TV is on a larger scale. Through her role with the company, Schnoor has been given opportunities to travel the country and attend different stock shows to interview the kids competing in various events.
“Being able to highlight and recognize these young kids for their dedication to their project is something I love.”
Schnoor explained that it’s not just the commitment to their projects these individuals learn. They find a community in agriculture and organizations like Future Farmers of America(FFA), no matter how diverse their backgrounds are. Regardless of the event they choose to participate in, from horticulture to showing livestock or ag mechanics, they work day in and day out on top of their other commitments, showing just how deep their motivations lie.
Through the years of traveling to the same shows, she’s developed relationships with the different kids she interviews to highlight their achievements. From judging showmanship classes to receiving scholarships and becoming National FFA Officers, these relationships have impacted her and the youth.
“I had one dad that sent me a college essay his daughter wrote,” told Schnoor, “ It talked about my interview with her for RFD-TV, highlighting the impact it had in her life. It was cool to know what we’re doing had such an impact that both RFD-TV and myself made her college essay.”
If there was one piece of advice that Schnoor could ensure every young person heard, it would be this: “Agriculture isn’t going anywhere. People have to eat, and we have to preserve this land. “ Schnoor explained, “ Whether you want to farm, be a rancher or involved in agriculture in any capacity or the many different jobs that it offers, there is a place for you.”