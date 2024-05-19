Patrick Gottsch of Rural Media Group Passes Away at Age 70
Nothing has done more for professional rodeo and the western industry than Rural Media Group and the Cowboy Channel. Thanks to all the efforts, rodeo is now a household staple that is watched every day by fans across the world.
The efforts were all spearheaded by one man, Patrick Gottsch. We are very sad to report that Gottsch has passed away very unexpectedly.
Taking the news directly from Cowboy Channel, here is the report.
Patrick Gottsch, Founder of Rural Media Group, Inc., parent company to RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel and Rural Radio 147, passed away today, May 18, 2024.
Patrick grew up on his family’s farm in Elkhorn, Nebraska where he learned first-hand the importance that Rural America plays in the lives of everyday Americans.
Patrick began his journey into the broadcasting world starting with Superior Livestock Auction in 1991 and has spent the last 35+ years shining a spotlight on Rural America, farmers, ranchers and western sports.
He always thought outside the box and wasn’t afraid to introduce new ideas that would grow the rural and western way of life. At 70 years old, he continued to live life to the fullest and packed more experiences into a week than most people do in a lifetime.
This week in Fort Worth, Patrick enthusiastically cheered on Women’s Rodeo World Championships, The Kid Rock Rock ‘N Rodeo, and the Professional Bull Riders World Finals. The Gottsch family respectfully requests their privacy at this time.
Everyone at Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily extends our sincere sympathies to the family.