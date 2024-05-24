Rodeo Daily

Fast Times and Familiar Names Top the Royal Crown Leaderboard in Round 1

Round 1 of the Royal Crown Futurity and Derby was dominated by familiar names including Kassie Mowry, who topped both events.

Madison Richmann

May 21 to May 30 is the Royal Crown Event in Gutherie, Okla. The first five days are packed full of adrenaline-fueled barrel racing action inside the Lazy E Arena. The first round of the futurity and derby events recently wrapped up, where none other than Kassie Mowry absolutely dominated.

Mowry is known as a powerhouse in the world of barrel racing. With an impressive resume, including 3 trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and a highly successful futurity horse trainer, she is no stranger to the winning circle; in fact this is not her first Royal Crown win, but one of many all aboard different horses.

The Royal Crown Futurity and Derby are barrel racing competitions that are only open to horses sired by Royal Crown stallions. Futurity Events are for horses age 4 and under and Derby events for horses 6 and under. This year, Kassie Mowry won both the futurity and the derby. Both of the amazing equine athletes that Kassie has won on at the Royal Crown so far are sired by The Goodbye Lane, a top ten leading barrel sire with over 5.8 million dollars in earners.

In the futurity, Mowry and her 2020 mare, Goodbye Sophie, ran a 16.117 winning the round. Raised, trained, owned, and ridden by Kassie, Goodbye Sophie has had many wins in her first year of competeition runs including the Ruby Buckle Futurity average also held in the Lazy E. Goodbye Sophie and Kassie Mowry obviously enjoy the red Oklahoma dirt.

Mowry strikes again in the derby race riding Force the Goodbye owned by Mowry's fiance, Micheal Boone, and bred by Janell Yutzie Blubaugh. They stopped the clock with a 15.920, where second place was Jennifer Sharp aboard BW Tees Canyon with a 16.003. They call, Force the Goodbye by the barn name of Jarvis. Jarvis and Mowry have consistently won at all futurity and derby levels. The 2018 gelding has over $600,000 in career earnings thus far.

Royal Crown Round 1 Futurity Results

1D

Kassie Mowry

GOODBYE SOPHIE

16.117

$6,281.00

Leslie Willis

FURYOFPRINCESSPHOEBE

16.186

$5,025.00

Whitney Godinez

DLF CASH TWO ANNIE

16.215

$4,082.00

Austyn Tobey

RDC BACK IN NO SOCKS

16.225

$3,454.00

Brandon Cullins

GOOD THINGS COMIN

16.234

$3,140.00

Sarah Rose Waguespack

HANKSNTHEFASTLANE

16.316

$2,512.00

Janna Brown

MV STINSON ONTHEROX

16.319

$2,198.00

Kylie Weast

GOLIDES LAST DESIGN

16.331

$1,884.00

Bradee Addison

RR SHA NA NA

16.397

1,570.00

Dacota Monk

RDC FAMOUS DESIGN

16.409

$630.00

Jordan Kirkes

SUDDEN STING

16.409

$630.00

2D

Taylor Hildreth

PCR BLAZIN LANE

16.872

$2,512.00

Dustin Angelle

THIS GUYZ A LEO

16.890

$1,884.00

Lexi Grempel

TJR NEXT LEVEL EPIC

16.898

$1,570.00

Heidi Gunderson

LUCKY BLAZE

16.903

$1,256.00

Jolene Montgomery

MR GOODBYE WAGON

16.910

$1,047.00

Josianne St-Cyr

SPECIALS FLASHIN CASH

16.911

$837.00

Kelly Yates

FRECKLES FINAL FAME

16.917

$732.00

Tera Moody

DESIGNED BY ANGELS

16.922

$316.00

Landri Henderson

HOT LIPPS HOULIHAN

16.922

$316.00

Royal Crown Round 1 Derby Results

1D

Kassie Mowry

FORCE THE GOODBYE

15.920

$4,853.00

Jennifer Sharp

BW TEES CANYON

16.003

$3,882.00

Wenda Johnson

INSPIRED DRIFTER

16.067

$3,154.00

Elyse Busby

MILLIONDOLLASTREAKER

16.118

$2,670.00

Pete Oen

UX GOOGLE IT

16.129

$2,426.00

Kennedy Clark

YELLAFELLA FROG

16.135

$1,941.00

Allison Mullis

MISTYS BLAZIN SUCCESS

16.153

$1,700.00

Helen Nowosad

DOWN TA DRIFT

16.156

$1,456.00

Blaise Bercegeay

SBWFEELINTHEPRESSURE

16.158

$1,213.00

Blaise Bercegeay

PLEA BARRGAIN

16.163

$970.00

2D

Shyann Lucas

FRISKEY FRESCA

16.679

$1,941.00

Julie Erkanmaa

PACKIN TA FLY BYE YA

16.699

$1,456.00

Addy Odom

WY PORCHSE BY DESIGN

16.709

$1,213.00

Lindsey Muggli

IN THE NICK OF TIME

16.715

$971.00

Darla Hoover

MISTER DOC DYNASTY

16.720

$809.00

Dacota Monk

LIKEHEAVENONEARTH

16.724

$647.00

Ashely Harvey

SLICK SWINGIN

16.747

$566.00

Julie Erankmaa

VF BULL STINSON

16.766

$485.00

