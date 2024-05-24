Fast Times and Familiar Names Top the Royal Crown Leaderboard in Round 1
May 21 to May 30 is the Royal Crown Event in Gutherie, Okla. The first five days are packed full of adrenaline-fueled barrel racing action inside the Lazy E Arena. The first round of the futurity and derby events recently wrapped up, where none other than Kassie Mowry absolutely dominated.
Mowry is known as a powerhouse in the world of barrel racing. With an impressive resume, including 3 trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and a highly successful futurity horse trainer, she is no stranger to the winning circle; in fact this is not her first Royal Crown win, but one of many all aboard different horses.
The Royal Crown Futurity and Derby are barrel racing competitions that are only open to horses sired by Royal Crown stallions. Futurity Events are for horses age 4 and under and Derby events for horses 6 and under. This year, Kassie Mowry won both the futurity and the derby. Both of the amazing equine athletes that Kassie has won on at the Royal Crown so far are sired by The Goodbye Lane, a top ten leading barrel sire with over 5.8 million dollars in earners.
In the futurity, Mowry and her 2020 mare, Goodbye Sophie, ran a 16.117 winning the round. Raised, trained, owned, and ridden by Kassie, Goodbye Sophie has had many wins in her first year of competeition runs including the Ruby Buckle Futurity average also held in the Lazy E. Goodbye Sophie and Kassie Mowry obviously enjoy the red Oklahoma dirt.
Mowry strikes again in the derby race riding Force the Goodbye owned by Mowry's fiance, Micheal Boone, and bred by Janell Yutzie Blubaugh. They stopped the clock with a 15.920, where second place was Jennifer Sharp aboard BW Tees Canyon with a 16.003. They call, Force the Goodbye by the barn name of Jarvis. Jarvis and Mowry have consistently won at all futurity and derby levels. The 2018 gelding has over $600,000 in career earnings thus far.
Royal Crown Round 1 Futurity Results
1D
Kassie Mowry
GOODBYE SOPHIE
16.117
$6,281.00
Leslie Willis
FURYOFPRINCESSPHOEBE
16.186
$5,025.00
Whitney Godinez
DLF CASH TWO ANNIE
16.215
$4,082.00
Austyn Tobey
RDC BACK IN NO SOCKS
16.225
$3,454.00
Brandon Cullins
GOOD THINGS COMIN
16.234
$3,140.00
Sarah Rose Waguespack
HANKSNTHEFASTLANE
16.316
$2,512.00
Janna Brown
MV STINSON ONTHEROX
16.319
$2,198.00
Kylie Weast
GOLIDES LAST DESIGN
16.331
$1,884.00
Bradee Addison
RR SHA NA NA
16.397
1,570.00
Dacota Monk
RDC FAMOUS DESIGN
16.409
$630.00
Jordan Kirkes
SUDDEN STING
16.409
$630.00
2D
Taylor Hildreth
PCR BLAZIN LANE
16.872
$2,512.00
Dustin Angelle
THIS GUYZ A LEO
16.890
$1,884.00
Lexi Grempel
TJR NEXT LEVEL EPIC
16.898
$1,570.00
Heidi Gunderson
LUCKY BLAZE
16.903
$1,256.00
Jolene Montgomery
MR GOODBYE WAGON
16.910
$1,047.00
Josianne St-Cyr
SPECIALS FLASHIN CASH
16.911
$837.00
Kelly Yates
FRECKLES FINAL FAME
16.917
$732.00
Tera Moody
DESIGNED BY ANGELS
16.922
$316.00
Landri Henderson
HOT LIPPS HOULIHAN
16.922
$316.00
Royal Crown Round 1 Derby Results
1D
Kassie Mowry
FORCE THE GOODBYE
15.920
$4,853.00
Jennifer Sharp
BW TEES CANYON
16.003
$3,882.00
Wenda Johnson
INSPIRED DRIFTER
16.067
$3,154.00
Elyse Busby
MILLIONDOLLASTREAKER
16.118
$2,670.00
Pete Oen
UX GOOGLE IT
16.129
$2,426.00
Kennedy Clark
YELLAFELLA FROG
16.135
$1,941.00
Allison Mullis
MISTYS BLAZIN SUCCESS
16.153
$1,700.00
Helen Nowosad
DOWN TA DRIFT
16.156
$1,456.00
Blaise Bercegeay
SBWFEELINTHEPRESSURE
16.158
$1,213.00
Blaise Bercegeay
PLEA BARRGAIN
16.163
$970.00
2D
Shyann Lucas
FRISKEY FRESCA
16.679
$1,941.00
Julie Erkanmaa
PACKIN TA FLY BYE YA
16.699
$1,456.00
Addy Odom
WY PORCHSE BY DESIGN
16.709
$1,213.00
Lindsey Muggli
IN THE NICK OF TIME
16.715
$971.00
Darla Hoover
MISTER DOC DYNASTY
16.720
$809.00
Dacota Monk
LIKEHEAVENONEARTH
16.724
$647.00
Ashely Harvey
SLICK SWINGIN
16.747
$566.00
Julie Erankmaa
VF BULL STINSON
16.766
$485.00