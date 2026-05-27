Fenoglio Boot Company Elevates Western Footwear With Style and Comfort

What started out as a boot line called James Montague has grown into something so much bigger with the transition to Fenoglio Boots, a company that has quietly built a strong reputation in the boot world for years. But now, the secret is starting to get out.

Built on the idea that every customer should feel like family, Fenoglio is more than just a boot company. From crafting comfortable, durable boots made for everyday wear to constantly finding ways to grow and improve, their focus has never been about making a sale. It’s about creating something people can be proud to wear and becoming part of a community that feels like home.

While Fenoglio is now a name recognized by many, understanding the history behind James Montague is important to understanding how Fenoglio became what it is today.

The story traces back generations in the Texas boot industry. After the Passing of Justin Boots founder H.J. Justin, his daughter, Endin Justin, founded the Nocona Boot Company in 1925 in Nocona, Texas, and successfully operated the business for decades. Eventually, the company was reabsorbed into Justin Boots, and production later moved to Mexico.

Years later, two brothers from Dallas who were known ostrich leather dealers purchased the old Nocona Boot Company plant in Nocona. During that time, James Fenoglio worked for the brothers. As more of the work began being outsourced, the factory eventually shut down. Fenoglio purchased the plant himself and launched his own line under the name of James Montague Boots.

The new boot line operated exclusively in the wholesale market, creating collections such as the Larry Mahan line for Cavender's, along with several other private-label lines for companies across the industry.

While the wholesale business was successful, they were constantly competing against lower prices from companies outsourcing production to León, Mexico. But through it all, James Fenoglio strongly believed in keeping his boots American-made.

Then one day, he decided it was time to do something under his own name. He put “Fenoglio” on a boot box and set out to build a brand that not only reflected quality craftsmanship, but also everything he believed the boot industry should stand for.

As they continued selling boots to mom-and-pop shops across Texas, they also landed larger accounts, including Shaffer Outfitters in the Fort Worth Stockyards. That opportunity opened their eyes to what they could accomplish on their own; from then on, they knew they wanted a place of their own in the Stockyards.

In 2018, James’ son Caden was at a ranch rodeo when he met Justin Powell. Little did they know that just a few years later, they would team up and help start an unbelievable new chapter for Fenoglio Boots.

Justin Powell | Hunter Stephens Photography

Fast forward to 2023, with the Fort Worth Stockyards and Powell officially joining the team, there was a lot for both sides to learn. But through that process, they quickly realized just how valuable an asset Powell would become to the company and the future of Fenoglio.

“They originally hired me to be on the road as a wholesale guy,” Powell explained. “But I went to the Fort Worth store to learn all the lingo, which is like the different heels and toe boxes. While I was there, the store numbers started to go up, and they told me they wanted me to be here.”

Personal connection with the customers, whether that be wholesale or retail, has always been the center of how James Fenoglio led his brand. But the storefront in the Fort Worth Stockyards has radically shifted the original roadmap they once had in the best way possible, opening doors they never fully expected while strengthening the core of what they stand for.

“You can tell that it’s family-owned,” Powell shared sincerely. “It doesn’t feel fake or scripted. We genuinely want to get to know you and make sure everything we do is more personal to you. I’m really thrilled that we’ve made so many friends who began as customers. What began as customers has become people I go on trips and spend time with.”

At its core, Fengolio Boots has always been more about footwear. From a small boot line rooted in Texas to a growing presence in the Fort Worth Stockyards and beyond, the brand has continued to evolve without ever losing sight of where it started. In many ways, that balance between heritage and growth is what defines Fengolio today.

“We’re building our boots like they used to be built.” Powell said. “And we stand behind our product. Our biggest thing is that you at least come try one on.”