Dust & Dollars: The Biggest Movers in the 2026 PRCA World Standings This Week

The summer rodeo season is here and it’s time to start kicking up the dust in the outdoor pens across the country. It is also the time that the world standings start to really matter and take shape as to who will be making their move to Las Vegas in December.

Each week Rodeo On SI will be breaking down the biggest movers and shakers in the events. Join us as we follow the journeys of these incredible athletes along their road to the NFR.

Bareback Riding

For the past week, Jacob Lees earned the most money by adding $7,344 to his bank account and held steady at No. 4 in the standings. Keenan Hayes was just behind him with a strong week of $6,439. Hayes jumped up a spot to No. 8. Luke Thrash also gained a spot to now be at No. 9 after winning $6,137 this week.

Looking at the top 20, we had some changes. Weston Timberman and Orin Larsen both jumped up into the top 20, while Nick Pelke and Carson Hildre dropped out.

Bareback Riding | 2L Media

Saddle Bronc Riding

Sage Newman is the story of the week. He earned an incredible $20,564 and rocketed himself right up to No. 7 in the standings. His earnings all came from the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Xtreme Bronc Riding.

Rusty Wright took full advantage in Miles City as well, where he earned $17,433 and took back the No. 1 spot from brother, Stetson.

Damian Brennan found success in Washington and California to the tune of $11,961, while Chase Brooks earned $10,831 in Miles City to move up a spot to No. 3.

Saddle Bronc Riding | 2L Media

Bull Riding

While Stetson Wright may have gotten bumped by his brother in the saddle bronc, he was the biggest money earner for the week in the bull riding. He earned $13,475 and remained in the No. 2 spot.

Hayden Welsh jumped two spots to No. 5, after winning $7,789 on the week. T.J. Gray had a great week as well after earning $6,702 and climbed up one spot to No. 17.

Looking at the top 20, Tristan Mize has made his entrance, while Jax Mills dropped out this week.

Bull Riding Standings | 2L Media

Steer Wrestling

Tyke Kipp takes top honors for the biggest money earner after jumping two spot to No. 5 and earning $4,643. J.D. Struxness also found success moving up one hole after he cashed checks for $4,371.

A little farther down the standings, Tristan Martin climbed two positions to take over No. 17 after he won $2,072 on the week. Don Payne entered the top 20 this week while Rowdy Parrot dropped out.

Steer Wrestling Standings | 2L Media

Team Roping Headers

Not a big week in the team roping. Tanner Tomlinson led the way with $3,732 earned. Bubba Buckaloo jumped two positions in the standings to No. 10 after earning $3,455.

Coleman Proctor, a fan favorite, has entered the picture at No. 20. Keven Daniel and Marcus Theriot find themselves just out of the top 20 for this week.

Team Roping Heading Standings | 2L Media

Team Roping Heelers

Again, this was a relatively quiet week for the heelers. Ross Ashford earned the most with $2,260. Rance Doyal moved up one spot with his $2,537.

Logan Medlin dropped out of the top 20 while Nicky Northcott jumped in.

Team Roping Heeler Standings | 2L Media

Tie-Down Roping

The biggest mover here was Joel Harris. He had a successful week earning $5,787 and jumped up an incredible five spots to be ranked No. 5. Cole Clemmons was right behind him in earnings after cashing checks for $4,346.

Kincade Henry added $3,399 to hold on to No. 2 in the standings while Bryce Derrer earned $1,019 and moved himself into the picture at No. 19. Chantz Webster dropped out of the top 20 while Britt Bedke moved in.

Tie Down Roping Standings | 2L Media