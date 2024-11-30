Final 15 Set For Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Legendary Last Four Rounds
This is history being made right before your eyes. This is groundbreaking. This is revolutionary for the sport. This is making a statement. This is Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway.
Six rounds have been completed under the roof at WestWorld's Equidome in Scottsdale, Ariz. Each and every single one of those rounds has brought out the best competition in the breakaway world.
Rewarded for their efforts, the ropers compete for $82,500 total each round. After six rounds a total of $495,000 has been awarded. The field has now been reduced to 15 from the original 25.
Two of those 15 moving on to the finals have already earned $65,000 each for their roping talents. Josie Conner and Hali Williams have put on a show for the crowd and certainly turned heads.
On night two of the action, round numbers four through six were completed. Here are the results from each.
Round 4 Results
1 Reese Jacobs 1.73 $25,000
2 Hali Williams 2.03 $20,000
3 Taylor Munsell 2.07 $15,000
4 Payton Johnson 2.16 $10,000
5 Rickie Fanning 2.56 $7,500
6 Adisyn Henderson 2.59 $5,000
Round 5 Results
1 Josie Conner 1.92 $25,000
2 Aspen Miller 2.08 $20,000
3 Danielle Lowman 2.17 $12,500
4 Martha Angelone 2.17 $12,500
5 Maddy Deerman 2.24 $6,250
6 Kelsie Domer 2.24 $6,250
Round 6 Results
1 Jordi Mitchell 1.84 $25,000
2 Danielle Lowman 1.93 $20,000
3 Martha Angelone 1.98 $12,500
4 Josie Conner 1.98 $12,500
5 Jackie Crawford 2.09 $7,500
6 Kayla Graham 2.14 $5,000
After the last lady nodded her head in round six, the calculations started to see who would be advancing to the Saturday night finals to rope for the remaining $505,000. The qualifications to move on to the final four rounds were the top 12 in total money won and the top three from the average. These are your top 15 and the total money they have won so far through six rounds.
Roper
Winnings
Josie Conner
$65,000
Hali Williams
$65,000
Kash Gay
$50,000
Danielle Lowman
$47,500
Martha Angelone
$45,000
Jordi Edens
$40,000
Reese Jacobs
$35,000
Kayla Graham
$25,000
Shelby Meged
$20,000
Kelsie Domer
$20,000
Aspen Miller
$20,000
Taylor Munsell
$15,000
Maddie Deerman
$12,500
Payton Johnson
$10,000
Rickie Fanning
$7,500
The action will continue Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT for the final four rounds. Each round will continue to pay as the others with a total of $82,500 each round.
The average will pay six places as follows:
1st - $60,000
2nd - $40,000
3rd - $30,000
4th - $20,000
5th - $15,000
6th - $10,000
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for full event coverage.