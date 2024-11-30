Rodeo Daily

Final 15 Set For Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Legendary Last Four Rounds

After six rounds of exciting breakaway roping, the competitors have been narrowed to the top 15 who will advance and rope for another $500,000.

This is history being made right before your eyes. This is groundbreaking. This is revolutionary for the sport. This is making a statement. This is Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway.

Six rounds have been completed under the roof at WestWorld's Equidome in Scottsdale, Ariz. Each and every single one of those rounds has brought out the best competition in the breakaway world.

Rewarded for their efforts, the ropers compete for $82,500 total each round. After six rounds a total of $495,000 has been awarded. The field has now been reduced to 15 from the original 25.

Two of those 15 moving on to the finals have already earned $65,000 each for their roping talents. Josie Conner and Hali Williams have put on a show for the crowd and certainly turned heads.

On night two of the action, round numbers four through six were completed. Here are the results from each.

Round 4 Results
1 Reese Jacobs 1.73 $25,000
2 Hali Williams 2.03 $20,000
3 Taylor Munsell 2.07 $15,000
4 Payton Johnson 2.16 $10,000
5 Rickie Fanning 2.56 $7,500
6 Adisyn Henderson 2.59 $5,000

Round 5 Results
1 Josie Conner 1.92 $25,000
2 Aspen Miller 2.08 $20,000
3 Danielle Lowman 2.17 $12,500
4 Martha Angelone 2.17 $12,500
5 Maddy Deerman 2.24 $6,250
6 Kelsie Domer 2.24 $6,250

Round 6 Results
1 Jordi Mitchell 1.84 $25,000
2 Danielle Lowman 1.93 $20,000
3 Martha Angelone 1.98 $12,500
4 Josie Conner 1.98 $12,500
5 Jackie Crawford 2.09 $7,500
6 Kayla Graham 2.14 $5,000

After the last lady nodded her head in round six, the calculations started to see who would be advancing to the Saturday night finals to rope for the remaining $505,000. The qualifications to move on to the final four rounds were the top 12 in total money won and the top three from the average. These are your top 15 and the total money they have won so far through six rounds.

Roper

Winnings

Josie Conner

$65,000

Hali Williams

$65,000

Kash Gay

$50,000

Danielle Lowman

$47,500

Martha Angelone

$45,000

Jordi Edens

$40,000

Reese Jacobs

$35,000

Kayla Graham

$25,000

Shelby Meged

$20,000

Kelsie Domer

$20,000

Aspen Miller

$20,000

Taylor Munsell

$15,000

Maddie Deerman

$12,500

Payton Johnson

$10,000

Rickie Fanning

$7,500

The action will continue Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT for the final four rounds. Each round will continue to pay as the others with a total of $82,500 each round.

The average will pay six places as follows:

1st - $60,000
2nd - $40,000
3rd - $30,000
4th - $20,000
5th - $15,000
6th - $10,000

Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for full event coverage.

