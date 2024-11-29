The Field Has Been Set For Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Finals
"Honestly, this is life changing money." A sentiment that has been repeated time and time again by the best breakaway ropers in the world. They are referring to the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway competition being held in Scottsdale, Ariz. at Westworld over Thanksgiving weekend.
Eighty ladies punched their ticket to the semi-finals in October at the Lazy E, then another 40 made their way through the last chance qualifier. The Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings were used to allow numbers 11 through 15 a shot in the semi-finals. Finally, the Women's Rodeo World Championship Challenger standings and a buy back round provide the balance of the semi-finals ropers.
When the three rounds of the semi-finals completed today just 15 of the 141 competitors earned the right to compete for the $1 million.
These 15 will face the top 10 in the WPRA World Standings.
There will be 10 rounds in total with the first six allowing all 25 ropers the chance to nod their head. After the sixth round, the field will be reduced to just 15 who will go on to finish the balance of the rounds and rope for the substantial average paychecks.
Each of the ten rounds will pay:
1. $25,000
2. $20,000
3. $15,000
4. $10,000
5. $7,500
6. $5,000
The average will pay:
1. $60,000
2. $40,000
3. $30,000
4. $20,000
5. $15,000
6. $10,000
The WPRA Top 10 include:
Shelby Meged
Josie Conner
Jackie Crawford
Kelsie Domer
Taylor Munsell
Martha Angelone
Maddy Deerman
Danielle Lowman
Rickie Engesser
Macy Young
Those talented ladies will be joined by the ladies who made their way all the way through the semi-finals rounds to come out on top. Each of the qualifiers are listed below along with how they qualified out of the semis.
Kayla Graham (round 1)
Jordi Edens (round 1)
MaryBeth Beam (round 1)
Aspen Miller (round 2)
Kash Gay (round 2)
Hali Williams (round 2)
Landry Haugen (round 3)
Reese Jacobs (round 3)
Anna Jorgenson (round 3)
Grace Felton (average)
Taylor Girvin (average)
Payton Johnson (average)
Adisyn Henderson (average)
Marissa Boisjoli (average)
Sawyer Gilbert (average)
The Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway can be seen on FS1 live starting at 7 p.m. MT November 28-29 and then moves over to FS2 on Saturday, November 30.
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for all of the results and coverage.