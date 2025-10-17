First NFR Beckons for Rodeo’s Reigning Announcer of the Year

Anybody who works and is a part of professional rodeo dreams of one day displaying their craft at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. That goes from the contestants, to the secretaries, to the acts, to the announcers and everyone in between.

Someone who had already been to the NFR in one capacity, performing as a trick roper, will now be headed back for his first time as an announcer, more than a decade later. Anthony Lucia will be found behind the microphone for the 2025 version of the NFR.

Trick roping wasn't necessarily his true calling in life, but announcing is as he has found a love and passion that doesn't compare to his first.

Path to His First Ever NFR as an Announcer

Anthony Lucia Professional Announcer

This is not something that came down to a couple of good years announcing at PRCA rodeos. Lucia has been eyeing the Thomas and Mack as an announcer since his first gig back in 2007.

He was practicing his craft anywhere that would let him, from open rodeos to the Stockyards Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't until 2011 that he had his PRCA card, which was in the thick of his trick roping career.

From 2015-2020, he spent a significant portion of his time as a broadcaster and storyteller, which makes it easy to see why he is so well spoken when he steps into the arena. When 2021 came around, he took a leap of faith to go full-time as a professional.

"God told me in the fall of 2020 to announce full-time and focus on professional rodeo. That's where He wanted me, so that's where I am. This is all Him," said Lucia.

His path started much earlier. For 20 years, Luica traveled the circuit with his Hall-of-Fame father, who did specialty acts and was a barrel man. His own father's NFR career started in 1973 and continued on in the 1990s. Now Lucia is following the same path.

"I have always LIVED and LOVED rodeo. I have forever had a great admiration for the announcers and the responsibility they have of both entertaining and educating the fans in the crowd," said the Texas native.

Telling stories for both the two and four legged athletes is not an easy task and as one of the greats, Lucia is always working on himself and his talent. Sometimes that is something as clear cut as practicing speaking on a long drive or unwinding his brain with classical music.

The only way to be great is to fail and fail a lot. With all of the success he has had it is clear to see he must have failed a lot and that is something this man is proud of. Every experience, every rodeo, every mishap, and every story told has led him to where he is now.

The NFR is rapidly approaching, and when December rolls around, Lucia will be taking in the atmosphere in a different capacity than he has ever done before. This took more work than any of us will ever know. Every individual's journey to the NFR is unique.

Congratulations to Lucia on a great year and many more trips to the NFR as an announcer.

