Fizz Bomb Futurity and Derby Round One Champions
The 2024 Fizz Bomb Classic in Gillette, Wyoming, is always a top-notch event and this year is no exception.
On Wednesday night, we saw some salty times in the Kohr Quarter Horses Pole Futurity and B-P Quarter Horses 3D Pole Futurity.
Winning the 1D in the Pole Futurity was Margaret Jones aboard The Money Raider, a 2019 gelding by The Red Dasher and out of Rare Red Raider by On The Money Red. The maternal sibling to Jones' standout futurity and derby horses, Smooth Operraider and Smooth Money Raider, clocked a 21.007.
Becca Gilley and Ellies First Fling, a 2019 mare by Streakin Boon Dox and out of Guys Dashing Girl by Frenchmans Guy, won the 2D with their 23.245.
Gilley returned in the Open Pole Bending to take the 1D win aboard FM Fast Burning Fuse. Gilley and the CM Dynamite Frost son have been a force to be reckoned with in the aged events. The duo clocked a 20.633 to take the win. The 2D win went to Sue Fortner and BF Speeding By Ya Honey with a 21.643. Jody Bangerter and Suns Rey of Gold took the 3D win with their 22.642.
Thursday morning saw some wicked fast times in the first round of the futurity and derby. The fastest time of the day was in the futurity, Hilary Hilzendeger and RS Bumble Bee Sting, fresh off their arena record in Nebraska just last weekend.
Hilzendeger took the win for $3,555 with a 14.767, besting a field of 149 horses by nearly a half second. Second place went to Royal Crown Futurity Champion, Anita Ellis and SGL Rico with a 15.201.
Le Roi and Ashley Schafer claimed the 2D win with a 15.529. The 2019 sorrel mare is by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of KR Last Fling, by A Streak Of Fling.
Amateur futurity sidepot winner, Bailey Alvarez and JFive Stoned N Vegas, clocked a 15.300. The 2020 stallion is by French StreakToVegas and out of Brookabella by Brookstone Bay.
Sunny Davis and DS Haybrooks Hotshot, a 2019 gelding by Hay Hotshot and out of Kyni Girl by Brookstone Bay, claimed the youth futurity sidepot with a 15.748.
With a 15.262, Vauna Walker and RV FamedFrenchGoodbye, a 2020 gelding by The Goodbye Lane and out of Two Fools Gold by Frenchmans Guy took the senior futurity sidepot win.
The Maturity win went to Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet with a 14.948. Hall also claimed third place on Jets Letters Ta Abby with a 14.964 and fifth on KD Baby Driver with a 15.006.
An interesting side note, both Royal Crown Futurity and Derby Champions SGL Rico and Heza Swift Spyder claimed reserve championships in the rounds today. Jordynn Knight and Heza Swift Spyder were hot on Hall's heels in second place with a 14.954. Knight was also sixth on Dashing French Belle.
2D winner, Kristi Steffes and ItsSumKindaAwesome clocked a 15.736.
Needless to say, the youth derby sidepot was salty, with Hall placing first and third. Knight claimed second place.
The senior derby sidepot win went to Coly Blake and Seis Im Quick with a 16.150.
Congratulations to the money winners in round one of the Fizz Bomb Classic! Round two of the Futurity and Derby kicks off at 8 AM MST on Friday.