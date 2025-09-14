Youth Competitor Dominates Multiple Divisions at Breeders Challenge

One of the most popular barrel racing stallion incentives is the Breeders Challenge. Throughout the year, competitors can qualify at races across the country for the final event. The Championship Finale held in Fort Worth, Texas will pay out over $1 million September 8-14.

The week kicked off with an $18,000 Added Last Chance Qualifier, followed by the single-round Open 4D of the Finale. This year, Breeder's Challenge made a change to the finals qualification for futurity and derby horses. This year, the top fifteen teams from two rounds will move on to the final round, held Saturday.

Open 4D

For the second year in a row, Dusky Lynn Hall claimed the Open 1D win. This year, she topped it on KD Baby Driver (A Streak Of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys x Frenchmans Guy) with a 15.406. They earned a total payout of $17,500 for the run. Hall also finished fourth on Aint Seen Famous Yet and seventh aboard JH Firewater Honor.

Paying 15 places in each D, the race was a "who's who" of top barrel racing teams. Jodee Miller and M R Without A Tres won the 2D for a $15,000 payout. In the 3D, Brandon Cullins rode futurity horse, Seis Vanila Shots RC, to the top spot for $10,000. Taking home the 4D win and $6,750 was Case Wininger riding Streak of Fire.

Futurity

Round 1

DaCota Monk and Seis Martinis (Tres Seis x Morning Traffic x Frenchmans Guy) continued their recent hot streak with another big win. Running a 15.348 and taking the top spot in the round by two-tenths of a second, they earned a seat in the finals.

Round 1 Qualifiers:

Get Tha Goody/Steely Steiner

IAintDoinItSparky/Dusky Lynn Hall

SC Ima Epic Winner/Casey Varpness

Seis Vanila Shots RC/Brandon Cullins

Wonder If Im Lucky/Heidi Gunderson

Nittyy Grittyy/Abby Fields

Fling Ta The Moon/Tera Moody

Tres The Fire/Molli Montgomery

Rockin Desert Rose/Kelcey McNamee

M R Bougie Barbara/Joy Wargo

A Klassy Goodbye/Whitney Godinez

FG DashTaFame Bully/Dale Long

SBL Bedouins Lady/Alex Stephens

Winnin Moves/Jennifer Sharp

Derby

Round 1

KD Baby Driver and Dusky Lynn Hall absolutely dominated in the derby, winning the round by over three-tenths of a second in a field of incredible horses. With a 15.128, they took the top spot and will return again in Saturday's finals.

Round 1 Qualifiers:

Sir Epic/Brittany Tonozzi

JH Firewater Honor/Dusky Lynn Hall

Dashing French Belle/Jordynn Knight

Goldies Last Design/Kylie Weast

MJ Swift Lane/Gracie Beckstrom

Runnin Ron/Jordynn Knight

Sun Trace of Fame/Drew Ellen Steward

XF Tres Of Heroine/Alona James

Rock On Guys/Remi Roberts

Lighters In The Dark/Ceri Ward

Chrome Plated Fame/Sherry Cervi

CP Hello Fame/Dustin Angelle

Goodbye Sophie/Kassie Mowry

Lucky Blaze/Heidi Gunderson

