Youth Competitor Dominates Multiple Divisions at Breeders Challenge
One of the most popular barrel racing stallion incentives is the Breeders Challenge. Throughout the year, competitors can qualify at races across the country for the final event. The Championship Finale held in Fort Worth, Texas will pay out over $1 million September 8-14.
The week kicked off with an $18,000 Added Last Chance Qualifier, followed by the single-round Open 4D of the Finale. This year, Breeder's Challenge made a change to the finals qualification for futurity and derby horses. This year, the top fifteen teams from two rounds will move on to the final round, held Saturday.
Open 4D
For the second year in a row, Dusky Lynn Hall claimed the Open 1D win. This year, she topped it on KD Baby Driver (A Streak Of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys x Frenchmans Guy) with a 15.406. They earned a total payout of $17,500 for the run. Hall also finished fourth on Aint Seen Famous Yet and seventh aboard JH Firewater Honor.
Paying 15 places in each D, the race was a "who's who" of top barrel racing teams. Jodee Miller and M R Without A Tres won the 2D for a $15,000 payout. In the 3D, Brandon Cullins rode futurity horse, Seis Vanila Shots RC, to the top spot for $10,000. Taking home the 4D win and $6,750 was Case Wininger riding Streak of Fire.
Futurity
Round 1
DaCota Monk and Seis Martinis (Tres Seis x Morning Traffic x Frenchmans Guy) continued their recent hot streak with another big win. Running a 15.348 and taking the top spot in the round by two-tenths of a second, they earned a seat in the finals.
Round 1 Qualifiers:
Get Tha Goody/Steely Steiner
IAintDoinItSparky/Dusky Lynn Hall
SC Ima Epic Winner/Casey Varpness
Seis Vanila Shots RC/Brandon Cullins
Wonder If Im Lucky/Heidi Gunderson
Nittyy Grittyy/Abby Fields
Fling Ta The Moon/Tera Moody
Tres The Fire/Molli Montgomery
Rockin Desert Rose/Kelcey McNamee
M R Bougie Barbara/Joy Wargo
A Klassy Goodbye/Whitney Godinez
FG DashTaFame Bully/Dale Long
SBL Bedouins Lady/Alex Stephens
Winnin Moves/Jennifer Sharp
Derby
Round 1
KD Baby Driver and Dusky Lynn Hall absolutely dominated in the derby, winning the round by over three-tenths of a second in a field of incredible horses. With a 15.128, they took the top spot and will return again in Saturday's finals.
Round 1 Qualifiers:
Sir Epic/Brittany Tonozzi
JH Firewater Honor/Dusky Lynn Hall
Dashing French Belle/Jordynn Knight
Goldies Last Design/Kylie Weast
MJ Swift Lane/Gracie Beckstrom
Runnin Ron/Jordynn Knight
Sun Trace of Fame/Drew Ellen Steward
XF Tres Of Heroine/Alona James
Rock On Guys/Remi Roberts
Lighters In The Dark/Ceri Ward
Chrome Plated Fame/Sherry Cervi
CP Hello Fame/Dustin Angelle
Goodbye Sophie/Kassie Mowry
Lucky Blaze/Heidi Gunderson
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.