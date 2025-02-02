Flip N Gripp Steer Wrestling Jackpot Celebrates Five Successful Years
February 1 in Hereford, Texas, the fifth annual Gripp N Flipp Steer Wrestling Jackpot took place. The Spicer Gripp Arena becomes the hot spot for over 50 bulldoggers in February for their $10,000 added jackpot.
Stetson and Kellie Jorgensen have put a lot of work into their annual jackpot. The timing is great with Fort Worth being held at the same time and so many cowboys are in the area this season. Bulldoggers are grateful for a place to run some cattle during the winter months and the payout is amazing, making the jackpot a must attend event.
Every cowboy gets three head in the jackpot. The top two in the three head average, along with last year's match winner all progress to the $3,000 added match.
Round 1 Results
1. Chase Crane-B 4.2 $1,490
2. Jacob Edler 5.2 $1,242
3. Laramie Warren - A 5.3 $993
4. Nick Guy- B 5.4 $745
5. Justin Shaffer- B 5.5 $496
Round 2 Results
1. Marc Joiner- A 3.8 $1,490
2. Brady Buum- B 4.9 $1,242
3. Chase Crane- A 5.0 $993
4/5. Riley Barbor 5.2 $620
4/5. Jason Thomas 5.2 $620
Round 3 Results
1. Marc Joiner 4.1 $1,490
2/3. Justin Shaffer-A 4.5 $1,117
2/3. JD Struxness-B 4.5 $1,117
4/5. Tyler Ravenscroft 4.6 $620
4/5. Tanner Brunner-B 4.6 $620
Average Results
1. Gage Hesse 17.4/3 $2,882
2. Stetson Jorgensen 18.2/3 $2,385
3. Logan Kenline 19.8/3 $1,888
4. Newt Bush- B 21.9/3 $1,391
5. Tyler Ravenscroft 22.9/3 $894
6. Trell Etbauer 23.5/3 $496
Gage Hesse of Keenesburg, Colorado pocketed almost $3,000 for the average win, a $5,500 Coats saddle gift certificate, and secured his spot to the match.
Stetson Jorgensen gathered the second spot to the $3,000 added match with his second-place finish in the average race with 18.2-seconds on three head.
Last year's match winner Tucker Allen gained the final spot into the match because of his 2024 Gripp N Flipp Match win.
In the 3-man match each cowboy runs each other's same 3 steers. Whichever cowboy is fastest on the three steers wins the match. When the dust settled, for the second year in a row, Tucker Allen topped the board winning the pistol and bragging rights as back-to-back Gripp N Flipp Champion!
A Top Hand award was given to Kyler Schroeter who spent the entire day shagging cattle for the jackpot.
Honey Rodeo Steers, Jace & Colt Honey, provided the fresh cattle for the jackpot. Shawn Arfsten did a phenomenal job on the ground preparations for the jackpot. The timers, Kathleen Collier, Jenna Bryan, and Lindy Tosten timed over 150 runs throughout the day. The chute help crew, Maddy Neal, Wylie Teller, and Davin Hinman worked endlessly to keep cattle rolling as well as Wyatt Smith and his college rodeo team students. It really was a smooth and successful day with the help from the volunteers for the day.
Such great events take sponsors and the Jorgensens do not want them to go unnoticed; ASCO Equipment, Integrity Ag, DC Caliche & Reinhert Hay, Tireworks, BJM Feedyard, Crow Feedyard, Bar G Feed Yard, Matt Collier with Top of Texas MVP, 5 Star Equine Products, Western Legacy, Bill Flick Ford, Coats Saddlery, Holiday Inn, B&J Welding Supply & Vetricyn.
Mark your calendars for February 2026 for the 6th Annual Flipp N Gripp Steer Wrestling Jackpot. It is a must attend event for the steer wrestler.