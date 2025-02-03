Following Denver Championship Carlee Otero Continues to Take Winter Rodeos by Storm
They say people go through seasons in their lives and the same applies to performances at rodeos. Sometimes you just can't seem to lose and other times, no matter how hard you try, you just can't find the winner's circle. Well, Carlee Otero has found her way to the top and is certainly on a winning streak.
The Perrin, Texas cowgirl is closing in on $1 million in career earnings and that number is growing fast this winter. After just missing the cut for the 2023 National Finals Rodeo, Otero found her groove in 2024 and made her way to Las Vegas for the NFR. Even after battling an injury sustained in the background of the NFR, Otero went on to win $148,552 in the 10 rounds.
The momentum has continued and she is making a strong statement in the 2025 standings.
Currently, the mother of three is sitting No. 3 in the standings with $19,158.13 according to the latest Women's Professional Rodeo Association update as of January 28.
Otero is no stranger to the leaderboard, nor is she a rookie when it comes to the National Finals Rodeo. She has been there four times (2011-12, 2014 and 2024) and is a veteran around the rodeo world. While she is experienced, her horses are what most would consider very young.
Blingolena, or better known to the world as "Sly", is a 7-year-old gelding sired by Blazin Jetolena and out of Dash of Bling. The sorrel stand-out got the call for both of her bracket round runs in Fort Worth, Texas. In the first round, Otero and her talented partner stopped the clock at 16.35-seconds which was exactly one-half second faster than the entire field. Coming back in round two, the duo just got faster to clock a 16.19 and take the win again.
With these two performances Otero earned $4,600 and easily advances on to the semi-finals at Dickies Arena to try to earn their second championship of the winter.
The first crown came in Denver, Colo. at the National Western Stock Show. This time though, she came running down the alleyway on a palomino. Otero affectionately calls the gelding "Leroy", known as HB Firewater Vanila to the official registry. The 6-year-old gelding is by Vanila Gold and out of Famousfirewater Anny.
In her bracket, Otero and Leroy won the first round and second the next performance. She went on to win her set in the semi-finals and then narrowly edge out the competition for the win in the finals.
In her interview with the Cowboy Channel after the final round, Otero admitted that in all the years she has been to the rodeo in Denver, "This is the first time I've ever made the finals here."
Clearly, Otero is armed and ready for the 2025 season with these two horses.