Following Whirlwind Rookie Season, Jensen Aiming to Keep Bull Riding Momentum Rolling

The lights of Las Vegas were as bright as Bryce Jensen imagined.

As the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo got underway back in December, the Huntsville, Texas, native climbed into the bucking chutes for his first appearance at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s season-culminating event. When the dust settled, he had more than $367,000 in earnings, securing his spot atop the Resistol Rookie of the Year bull rider rankings while placing him sixth in the PRCA World Standings.

The experience was everything Jensen had hoped for. Well, almost everything.

“I’m not 21, so I didn’t get to participate in all the other extracurricular activities – which I think was a blessing,” Jensen said with a laugh reflecting on his NFR experience. “It was a great time getting to meet a lot of new people and be there and ride well, that made it all better. It was a lot of fun and I’m ready to do it again this year.”

It was a memorable debut. Now, he is aiming for an equally impressive encore.

Before he even arrived in Sin City for the NFR, the former Hill College standout had already gotten to work on the 2026 campaign.

Jensesn Rolling in Hot to 2026

Days after the 2025 schedule wrapped up on September 30, Jensen put nearly $4,700 in his ledger thanks to an October win at the Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead, Texas. About a week later, he took home a combined $12,817 after finishing as the average champion at the Texas Circuit Finals. A day after that, he nabbed more than $10,500 with a winning ride at the Heart O’Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco.

Before the calendar could flip to a new year, Jensen already had more than $35,000 in earnings towards 2026, placing him atop the PRCA leaderboard early. He’s the only bull rider to clear the $30,000 benchmark so far this season.

“I like getting on bulls, I like getting on a lot of bulls and I actually ride better when I’m getting on a lot of bulls, so I just kept getting on and kept going,” he said. “I figured you might as well go get paid to practice at a rodeo instead of just practicing for free.”

With plenty of confidence and a headstart, Jensen has a foundation to build on as the new season gets underway. He’s riding at the San Diego Rodeo this weekend before turning his attention back to PRCA events during the winter run.

Last year, Jensen set specific goals, like earn more than $300,000 and win Rookie of the Year. This time around, the focus is a little simpler. And so far, it seems to be going as planned.

“My goal is just to ride better than last year,” Jensen joked.

