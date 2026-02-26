Former Miss Rodeo Colorado Addie (Knowlton) Haynes Passes Away at Age 44

Our rodeo family is mourning the loss of a beautiful light this week. Addie (Knowlton) Haynes passed away on February 22, following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Haynes was an inspiration to many throughout her life, and was widely known for her time as Miss Rodeo Colorado 2002.

Remembering Addie (Knowlton) Haynes

The Haynes Family | Haynes Cattle Company Facebook

Raised on a working cattle ranch in southeastern Colorado, Haynes loved everything about the Western way of life. Her early life was shaped in those days of working the ranch alongside her parents, Bryce and Rhonda Knowlton, and her five siblings.

Haynes competed in multiple rodeo events throughout her childhood, and began her decorated career in rodeo queen contests. She served as the Colorado High School Rodeo Queen for two years and was the second runner-up National High School Rodeo Queen.

While attending Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins, Haynes earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism. She pursued a career as an ambassador for her beloved Western way of life and a news reporter.

She also continued to follow her passion as a rodeo queen, becoming Miss Rodeo Colorado in 2002 and finishing as the second runner-up in Miss Rodeo America. Haynes also won the coveted Horsemanship award that year.

Haynes met the love of her life, Aaron, whom she married in 2007. The two settled in Los Lunas. Their first son, Holt, joined the family in 2009, followed by Haxton, Hazel, and Hardy. Rodeo was a family affair, with the children developing an early love for the sport.

Their life took a dramatic turn in January of 2022, when Aaron found Addie unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found a large, rare brain tumor.

Haynes bravely fought through the challenging diagnosis, difficult recoveries from surgery, and extensive treatments. She continued to be a shining example of bravery, tenacity, and grace throughout her battle with cancer.

A touching sentiment was shared as the most recent update on the GoFundMe for Haynes's family:

"On Sunday night, February 22nd, God called Addie to heaven. Surrounded by her family, she let go of this trial and rose toward her well-deserved eternal glory. We know that the Lord welcomed her with open arms, and she received a brand new, perfect body that is free from any pain and sorrow.



“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4



Though we know that she is smiling down on us in every light ray from above, our hearts will still yearn for a smile from the golden-haired, blue-eyed cowgirl who was a daughter, sister, friend, leader, believer, beloved wife, and mama to her tribe. Forty-four is much too young to have said goodbye to those of us who will be looking for signs of her across the Rocky Mountain skies.



Addie Lea (Knowlton) Haynes will live on through her family, children, and friends. The warmth of the western sun, a field of wild sunflowers, and a dusty breeze across our cheeks will keep us close to her memories.



“Like the spirit of New Mexico, she spread her wings to fly,

A lady and an angel reminding us to cherish life.

To love and live and laugh and give, each and every day.

‘Cuz even when the flame burns dim, these are the best of days.”

We extend our deepest condolences to Haynes' family and loved ones in this difficult time.