Former World Champions Dominate Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City

The 2026 Wilderness Circuit Finals held in Heber City, Utah, November 6-7, brought together some of rodeo's best athletes. From former World Champions and NFR Average winners to the next generation of young guns, the competition was fierce as cowboys and cowgirls battled to secure their seat at the 2027 NFR Open.

Bareback Riding

Daxtyn Feild may have dominated the first two rounds, but former World Champion Dean Thompson used veteran consistency to his advantage, winning the Average.

Newly returned to the arena following aggressive cancer treatments in 2026, Thompson is making it clear he is back with big goals in mind.

Round 1: 1. Daxtyn Feild, 85 points on Powder River Rodeo's Knot So Foxy, $2,534; 2. Dean Thompson, 84, $1,900; 3. Donny Proffit, 82.5, $1,267; 4. Darien Johnson, 81.5, $633

Round 2: 1. Daxtyn Feild, 85.5 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Ruby Hawk, $2,534; 2. Kelton Maxfield, 84, $1,900; 3. Donny Proffit, 82.5, $1,267; 4. Cole Franks, 82, $633

Round 3: 1. Cole Franks, 86 points on Powder River Rodeo's Out Of Hand, $2,534; 2. Dean Thompson, 85.5, $1,900; 3. (tie) Hayden James and Kelton Maxfield, 82, $950 each

Average: 1. Dean Thompson, 251 points on three head, $3,801; 2. Kelton Maxfield, 247, $2,851; 3. Donny Proffit, 246, $1,900; 4. Cole Franks, 242, $950

Year-End Bareback Riding Champion: Cooper Cooke

Steer Wrestling

Another cowboy on a mission to return to the top, Cash Robb, 2023 Resistol Rookie of the Year and 2024 NFR Average Champion, claimed the Average win in Heber City. In less than a month, Robb will head to his third NFR, ranked No. 3 in the World.

Round 1: 1. Landris White, 3.6 seconds, $2,534; 2. Trisyn Kalawaia, 3.8, $1,900; 3. Cash Robb, 4.0, $1,267; 4. Talon Roseland, 4.3, $633

Round 2: 1. Tristan Martin, 3.4 seconds, $2,534; 2. Cash Robb, 3.6, $1,900; 3. Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.0, $1,267; 4. (tie) Chase Black, Talon Roseland and Tad Williams, 4.7, $211 each

Round 3: 1. Talon Roseland, 3.5 seconds, $2,534; 2. Cash Robb, 3.6, $1,900; 3. Tristan Martin, 3.7, $1,267; 4. Eli Lord, 4.1, $633

Average:1. Cash Robb, 11.2 seconds on three head, $3,801; 2. Tristan Martin, 11.8, $2,851; 3. Talon Roseland, 12.5, $1,900; 4. Tad Williams, 14.8, $950

Year-End Steer Wrestling Champion: Tristan Martin

Team Roping

Fast times and penalties abounded in the team roping, but after three rounds, Utah natives Hagen Peterson and Dylin Ahlstrom came out on top of the Average.

Round 1: 1. Wyatt Murray/Jake Freeland, 5.0 seconds, $2,534 each; 2. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 5.4, $1,900; 3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.7, $1,267; 4. Colter Buttars/Jayden Goodey, 6.6, $633

Round 2: 1. Jr. Dees/Tyler Whitlow, 4.5 seconds, $2,534 each; 2. Casey Thomas/Caleb Hendrix, 4.9, $1,900; 3. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 6.0, $1,267; 4. Colter Buttars/Jayden Goodey, 6.4, $633

Round 3: 1. Clay Smith/Levi Lord, 4.1 seconds, $2,534 each; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Chase Tryan, 5.0, $1,900; 3. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 7.1, $1,267; 4. Colter Buttars/Jayden Goodey, 7.6, $633

Average: 1. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 18.5 seconds on three head, $3,801 each; 2. Colter Buttars/Jayden Goodey, 20.6, $2,851; 3. Rhett Anderson/Max Kuttler, 26.5, $1,900; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 27.5, $950

Year-End Champion Header: Clay Smith

Year-End Champion Heeler: Levi Lord

Saddle Bronc Riding

Unsurprisingly, it was the Wrights' show in saddle bronc riding in their home state. Rusty was able to earn one round win to his brother Ryder's two, with Ryder also capturing the Average win.

Round 1: 1. Rusty Wright, 87 points on Western Rodeos' Deep Water, $2,534; 2. Ryder Wright, 86.5, $1,900; 3. Kaden Chance Horrocks, 86, $1,267; 4. (tie) Allen Boore and Statler Wright, 85, $317 each; 6. Hayz Madsen, 81

Round 2: 1. Ryder Wright, 87.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Lip Ripper, $2,534; 2. (tie) Kaden Chance Horrocks and Mitch Pollock, 86, $1,584 each; 4. Allen Boore, 83.5, $633; 5. Statler Wright, 82; 6. Christian Bolli, 80

Round 3: 1. Ryder Wright, 87 points on Western Rodeos' Caballo Diablo, $2,534; 2. Allen Boore, 86.5, $1,900; 3. Kaden Chance Horrocks, 86, $1,267; 4. Rusty Wright, 85.5, $633

Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 261 points on three head, $3,801; 2. Kaden Chance Horrocks, 258, $2,851; 3. Allen Boore, 255, $1,900; 4. Rusty Wright, 252, $950

Year-End Saddle Bronc Riding Champion: Ryder Wright

Tie-Down Roping

Veteran tie-down roper Shane Hanchey qualified for his 17th NFR qualification in 2026 and showed up in a big way in Heber City. Two round checks and a round win helped him secure the Average win.

Round 1: 1. Bryce Derrer, 9.4 seconds, $2,534; 2. Quade Hiatt, 9.4, $1,900; 3. Shane Hanchey, 9.5, $1,267; 4. Max Mathis, 10.1, $633; 5. Spencer Moulton, 10.6; 6. Trenton Smith, 11.2

Round 2: 1. Riley Webb, 8.0 seconds, $2,534; 2. Shane Hanchey, 8.7, $1,900; 3. Chase Webster, 9.3, $1,267; 4. Britt Bedke, 9.8, $633; 5. Ladd King, 10.3; 6. Trenton Smith, 10.5

Round 3: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.8 seconds, $2,534; 2. Tate Crandall, 8.0, $1,900; 3. Riley Webb, 8.3, $1,267; 4. Britt Bedke, 8.7, $633

Average:1. Shane Hanchey, 26.0 seconds on three head, $3,801; 2. (tie) Riley Webb and Tate Crandall, 30.7, $2,375 each; 4. Trenton Smith, 32.1, $950

Year-End Tie-Down Roping Champion: Riley Webb

Barrel Racing

Utah cowgirl Amanda Butler was unstoppable, winning Round 1 and Round 2, finishing second in Round 3, and running the fastest time of the week. She also claimed the Average win.

Round 1: 1. Amanda Butler, 14.98 seconds, $2,553; 2. Anita Ellis, 15.06, $1,914; 3. Makenna Shook, 15.22, $1,276; 4. Emma Smith, 15.29, $638; 5. McKenna Coronado, 15.34; 6. Carlee Otero, 15.52

Round 2: 1. Amanda Butler, 15.04 seconds, $2,553; 2. Haylee Moosman Woodward, 15.22, $1,914; 3. Makenna Shook, 15.29, $1,276; 4. Anita Ellis, 15.30, $638; 5. Caitlyn White, 15.34; 6. Carlee Otero, 15.48

Round 3: 1. Makenna Shook, 15.11 seconds, $2,553; 2. Amanda Butler, 15.14, $1,914; 3. Caitlyn White, 15.18, $1,276; 4. KariAnn Cross, 15.22, $638

Average: 1. Amanda Butler, 45.16 seconds on three head, $3,801; 2. Makenna Shook, 45.62, $2,851; 3. Anita Ellis, 45.70, $1,900; 4. Sonya Madsen, 46.84, $950

Year-End Barrel Racing Champion: Carlee Otero

Breakaway Roping

With an incredibly consistent performance, Ryland Pintar dominated the Average. She won Round 1, finished second in Round 2, and tied for second in Round 3 in an impressive showing.

Round 1: 1. Ryland Pintar, 2.5 seconds, $2,534; 2. Taylor Engesser, 2.7, $1,900; 3. Zoie Bedke, 2.8, $1,267; 4. (tie) Kaylee Hershberger, Laramie Jackson and Brylee Smith, 2.9, $211 each

Round 2: 1. Bradi Good, 2.1 seconds, $2,534; 2. Ryland Pintar, 2.2, $1,900; 3. Brylee Smith, 2.3, $1,267; 4. Kaylee Hershberger, 2.4, $633; 5. Carly Bedke, 2.5; 6. Rickie Engesser, 2.9

Round 3: 1. Rickie Engesser, 2.0 seconds, $2,534; 2. (tie) Zoie Bedke and Ryland Pintar, 2.2, $1,584 each; 4. Bradi Good, 2.8, $633

Average: 1. Ryland Pintar, 6.9 seconds on three head, $3,801; 2. Bradi Good, 7.9, $2,851; 3. Rickie Engesser, 8.6, $1,900; 4. Zoie Bedke, 8.8, $950

Year-End Breakaway Roping Champion: Josie Conner

Bull Riding

One of two bull riders to cover two of his three bulls, Colten Fritzlan topped the Average and earned a round win en route to the title.

Round 1:1. Colten Fritzlan, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Iron Ranger, $2,745; 2. Westin Simpson, 84.5, $2,112; 3. 208 Pimp Cooper, 82, $1,478; no other qualified rides

Round 2: 1. Tyler Bingham, 76.5 points on Western Rodeos' Zorro, $6,335; no other qualified rides

Round 3: 1. Colton Young, 89.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Hard Pressed, $2,534; 2. Jate Frost, 86.5, $1,900; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 84.5, $1,267; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 81.5, $633

Average: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 170 points on two head, $3,801; 2. 208 Pimp Cooper, 156, $2,851; 3. Colton Young, 89.5 on one head, $1,900; 4. Jate Frost, 86.5, $950

Year-End Bull Riding Champion: Colton Young