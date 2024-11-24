Rodeo Daily

NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #8 Cash Robb

Showing up under pressure, NFR rookie Cash Robb capitalized on big rodeos like the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, and the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, ND, near the end of the season to secure his seat safely inside the top 15

Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to ask first-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Cash Robb, a few questions to get to know the steer wrestler a little better. Robb will compete in the steer wrestling December 5-14 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

In 2023, Robb finished the season 24th in the World Standings. This year, he put to use all of the knowledge he had gained in previous seasons to secure a position within the top 15 and qualify for the NFR. He racked up the wins this year, including the 89th Annual Independence Day Rodeo in Oakley, UT, the Strawberry Days Rodeo in Pleasant Grove, UT, and the Cody Stampede in Cody, WY.

Aside from the wins - two 3rd place finishes were some of the most important checks he earned, especially near the end of the regular season. Winning $15,000 in the finals at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, SD, and $10,771 in the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, ND, was crucial to his position in the World Standings. With his ability to perform under pressure, the cowboy from Altamont, UT, will be one to watch this year at the NFR.

  • Season Earnings: $110,557
  • Hometown: Altamont, UT
  • Season Ranking: 8th
  • NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)

1. What horses did you ride this year?

  • Cash Bid Stoli (Turnin Cows x Runaway Bid) "Cheeze" owned by Waguespack
  • Patrionic Dash "Mable" (First Down Dash x Patrionic x Game Patriot) owned by 88 Performance Horses 

Cheeze owned by Tyler Waguespack and Mable owned by 88 Performance Horses 

2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?

I will be riding Mable.

3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?

Mable

4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?

My dad would have to be my biggest mentor. I remember being the little kid always wanting to go to the rodeos with him.

5. What brand of saddle do you ride?

A Cactus or Coats, depending on the horse 

6. Favorite restaurant?

Texas Roadhouse 

7.  Favorite movie?

John Wayne - The Cowboys 

8.  What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?

I like to play golf. 

9.  What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?

Wrestling 

10. What was your biggest win of the year?

Cody Stampede 

11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?

Nothing special, just practicing and staying in the gym.

12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?

How busy you are during it. 

13. As a rookie to the NFR, what are you doing to prepare yourself?

Just practicing and staying mentally sharp. 

14. How many steers do you run in a practice session?

Depends on the day - could run up to 3-5 off a horse, then around 20-25 chute dogging

15. Do you have any superstitions?

Don’t put your hat on the bed. 

16. What is your favorite brand of bit?

Whatever makes them back in the corner and not move. 

Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

