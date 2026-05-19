Saddle Bronc Rider Sage Newman Bests Rusty Wright for Big Win in Miles City

With under six months left to go in the 2026 regular rodeo season, cowboys are starting to heat things up as they head into every rodeo with a purpose: making it to the National Finals Rodeo come December. With some of the sport’s best athletes rising in the ranks, others are seeing how crucial it is to always be at the top of your game.

91 Points for Newman

Rusty Wright held the No. 1 spot in the world standings for saddle bronc riding earlier this season and is now only behind his brother Stetson at No. 2. Over the recent weekend at the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Xtreme Bronc Ride, Rusty was bested by No. 11 cowboy, Sage Newman.

Newman has competed inside the Thomas & Mack arena five times already, but he is still gunning for his first-ever world title. Since joining the PRCA in 2017, Newman has only gotten better, and this most recent ride in Miles City, Mont., proves he has what it takes to compete with the best of the best.

Fans watching the Xtreme Bronc rides would’ve thought Wright had it in the bag after the first round. He nailed down an impressive 90-point ride on J Bar J's Hell On Hooves. Newman on the other hand scored an 88 during the first round, putting him in the third place spot behind Chase Brooks.

Wright Bested In Final Round

Newman was not going down without a fight. He came out guns blazing in the final round, ready to leave it all in the arena for an impressive cash prize and the bragging rights. He smashed the eight second buzzer, securing his win with a 91-point ride on J Bar J's Fringed Jacket.

This 91-point score marks Newman’s first of the season. Scores were high in Montana over the weekend, with a score of 89 being the lowest in the final round, seen in a three-way tie from Zeke Thurston, Brody Wells and Rusty Wright.

Newman cashed in nearly $20,000 and is now looking at $48,734 earned so far this season, with $3,000 to go to sneak into the top 10.

With things gaining rapid speed heading into the summer rodeos, every rodeo will count for the cowboys battling for an NFR qualification. The Wright brothers (Stetson and Rusty) are holding down the top two spots with over $150,000 earned already this season, but No. 3 is up for grabs by any of the cowboys willing to put in the work to get there.