Friday the 13th and Round 9 of the NFR: Barrel Racing and Bull Riding Update
Many have called Round 9 of the NFR "Witching Hour," but in 2024, we added onto that, with it falling on Friday the 13th. So many of these races have been so close all year, all through the finals, and will keep us on the edges of our seats through Round 10. One of those is certainly the barrel racing, which all comes down to tomorrow night. The bull riding finale, however, was tonight and the first 2024 World Champion has been declared.
Barrel Racing
Hailey Kinsel and "Sister" were back strong tonight, running dead last and taking the win at 13.48 seconds. A couple tipped barrels have bumped her back in the Average, where she now sits sixth. After tonight's win, she took back over the lead in the World Standings by roughly $11,000.
Kassie Mowry ran a 13.35, but all of the air sucked out of the Thomas and Mack when she caught the second barrel leaving it. This race is going to hinge on tomorrow night, with Mowry second in the World and still one position above Kinsel in the Average, in fifth.
Carlee Otero has been second in so many rounds this week, including tonight at 13.56. Despite some ground trouble early in the week and Otero competing with an injured pelvis, this duo has just been so incredible in the Thomas and Mack, now moving up to third in the World Standings.
Andrea Busby continues on an incredible track to break the NFR Average record, clocking a 13.58 tonight and placing fourth. She and 2023 World Champion, "Benny," have placed in eight of nine rounds. The fact that these two have not yet won a round is a testament to how fast this year's NFR has been.
Dona Kay Rule has doctor released from the rest of the NFR.
Round Nine Results
1. Hailey Kinsel / 13.48 / $33,687.18
2/3. Leslie Smalygo / 13.56 / $23,363.69
2/3. Carlee Otero / 13.56 / $23,363.69
4. Andrea Busby / 13.58 / $14,126.88
5. Ashley Castleberry / 13.63 / $8,693.47
6/7. Emily Beisel / 13.67 / $2,716.71
6/7. Shelley Morgan / 13.67 / $2,716.71
Tiany 13.71
Halyn 13.73
Lisa 13.78
Kassie 18.35+
Wenda 18.72+
Latricia 18.77+
Abby 18.83+
Bull Riding
Tyler Bingham rode Hell Yeah Roscoe from Corey and Lange Rodeo to an 88.5 for the win tonight. He has placed in two previous rounds, but this was his first round win of the week. Wacey Schalla and TJ Gray have both racked checks in the last two rounds, finding their stride in the week. Ultimately, four bull riders covered their bulls tonight, the same amount that were ridden the last time that this pen was bucked earlier in the week.
Josh Frost had a re-ride tonight and bucked off to have ridden eight of nine bulls so far this week. It did not matter after this round, as he had ridden two more bulls than any other competitor. It has officially been declared that he will be the 2024 World Champion, after three straight years as the Reserve Champion. He will also likely win the NFR Average.
Clayton Sellars also doctor released for rounds nine and ten.
Round Nine Results
1. Tyler Bingham / Hell Yeah Roscoe / Corey & Lange Rodeo / 88.5 / $37,219
2. Trevor Reiste / One Chance / Sutton Rodeos / 87.5 / $30,155
3. Wacey Schalla / Cowtown / Pete Carr Pro Rodeo / 83.5 / $23,635
4. T.J. Gray / Priefert's Time Bomb / Pete Carr Pro Rodeo / 81.5 / $17,659