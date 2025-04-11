From the Southwest to the Far North: Weekly Professional Rodeo Recap
We are back on the results analysis, coffee in hand, with another great weekend of rodeos to recap. As athletes continue to earn checks towards the 2025 NFR, each rodeo matters. The Legends of the West PRCA Rodeo in Wickenburg, Ariz. had $34,444 added. The ABC Pro Rodeo in Levelland, Texas, had $56,956 added. Rodeo Minot in Minot, N.D., had $19,968 added.
Legends of the West PRCA Rodeo - Wickenburg
The Turquoise Circuit is full of great cowboys and cowgirls and it has been evident in the recent Arizona rodeos. Many top INFR competitors also compete on the Turquoise Circuit and have been a hot topic in our recent coverage, as they have been very dominant at these rodeos.
Bareback rider Evan Betony has been on an absolute tear lately. In the past few weeks, he has won the Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo, Cave Creek Rodeo Days, and added yet another title at the Legends of the West PRCA Rodeo.
Wawa Ben Jr. and Brandon Ben made an appearance in a recent YouTube sensation and won a round at the famed Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2024. The duo also qualified for the 2024 INFR. With matching 5.1-second runs, they tied with brothers John and Steven Gaona for the top spot in the team roping.
Brylee Banning finished off her high school career with a great National High School Finals Rodeo in 2024 and has moved effortlessly into the professional ranks. A rookie in the WPRA for 2025, she is currently No. 3 in the standings with $8,689.33 won (per WPRA 4/7/25). She took the win in the barrel racing by nearly two-tenths at 17.28 seconds.
ABC Pro Rodeo - Levelland
Another Texas rodeo amongst the Texas Swing, Levelland saw tight competition.
In the bareback riding, Garrett Blackwell of Yeso, N.M. has five rides in his 2025 season, per the PRCA website. The 21-year-old cowboy has earned checks on all of those, with three first-place finishes and two fourth-place. He earned $1,154 for his 78-point ride aboard Shattered Dream in Levelland.
At 21 years old, Skinny Parsons of Springdale, Ark., started off his year with good checks at the PRCA Permit Finals and Permit Members of the Year Challenge. In March 2025, he hit a new stride, notching wins in the saddle bronc riding at both Goliad and Bryan, Texas. He earned his third win in the past month at Levelland.
It was a very tough barrel racing, two top 50 cowgirls, Jymmy Cox and Krystal Dillman, split the win at 15.84 seconds.
Rodeo Minot
Heading quite a ways north from Arizona and Texas, Minot hosted another great rodeo over the weekend. The circuit and local competitors were tough to beat in this one. Eli Lord placed in the steer wrestling and won the team roping with Jade Nelson, earning him the all-around title. Home state cowgirls and cowboys took several wins, inluding Ben Kramer in the bareback riding, Rope Smith in the steer wrestling, and Lakken Bice in the barrel racing.