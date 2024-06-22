Galyean's Cutting Horses WOW Las Vegas
The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Assocation (PCCHA) hosts one of the NCHA's major limited aged events throughout the season. The 2024 PCCHA REYZIN THE CASH Derby-Classic/Challenge took place June 7-16 at the South Point in Las Vegas, Nev.
This event is also a part of the Way out West (WOW) cutting series. The WOW cutting series offers $200,000 in added money over the course of six "legs." The PCCHA Derby is the second leg of the six-event series. With $30,000 in added money at this leg alone; the WOW series attracts competitors in the open, non pro, $50,000 Amateur, and Unlimited Amateur divisions. All money won from the WOW series not only goes towards the event's standings; it also counts towards the NCHA World Finals.
Wesley Galyean and Phil N Dangerous (Hottish x Lil Maddy Rey x Dual Smart Rey) came out swinging for the go-round. Their score of 225 won the open, securing their spot in the finals. Jesse Lennox and Rockin Spots took the final (8th place) qualifying spot with a 220.
Jill Roth and Bea Pure Cat's 220 won the non pro division. Kristen Galyean showed her and husband Wesley's stallion, Vennomous (Metallic Rebel x Lil Rattler x Dual Rey), for a 218.5—placing fifth. Ten competitors advanced to the non-pro finals, with a four-way tie of 217.5 for 7th-10th place.
Lauren Salon and Smart Time Kat won the $50,000 Amateur with a 217. Home-town resident, Frank Martin, and Jae Zee (not the rapper) won the unlimited amateur with a 220. Seven competitors advanced from each amateur class.
Monty Buntin and Kat Play were the gunners in the open finals. Their huge 229 maintained that no. 1 position for the final's duration. WOW paid Buntin $6,122.50 for his efforts. Galyean's finals run of a 222.5 placed him 4th, earning $2,938.90.
Katherine Whitby and Dual Rider secured the non-pro win with a 222. Kristen Galyean and Vennomous finished third overall with a 217.5, adding $3,196.76 to the stallion's LTE. Although Kristen and Vennomous did not finish on top for the WOW finals; Kristen Galyean brought home two PCCHA wins from Las Vegas. The day after the WOW non pro finals, Galyean walked into the herd with vengeance. A score of 218 won the 5/6 Year Old Non Pro Classic/Challenge aboard Vennomous. Galyean also won the 4 Year Old No Pro on Empress, marking a 220. These two combined wins add up to $15,650.
Kendra Tasker aboard Playin Fancy Tuff won the WOW $50,000 Amateur. Their score of 218.5 earned them $3,911.60. Debra Winard and Nitreyious dominated the unlimited amateur finals with a 221, outscoring the rest of the field by 7 points. The unlimited amateur finals paid out $4,298 to the Winard.