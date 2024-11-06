Getting Out of Your Own Way: Believing You Deserve Your Wins
As we've seen the sport of rodeo evolve drastically in the past decade, so has the mindset and lifestyle of the athletes who compete. Across all events, you would be much more hard-pressed to find a cowboy or cowgirl who does not spend time in the gym and/or on their mental state compared to 20 years ago.
In a discussion with a coach earlier this week, I was reminded how critical it is not to dismiss our own involvement in the sport. As a barrel racer specifically, we often hear "the horse does all the work" or that someone is winning because they bought an expensive horse. For anyone who has actually tried, it quickly becomes obvious that there is nothing easy about winning, regardless of how someone gets there. Whether cowboys and cowgirls train their own or buy trained horses, there is no shorcut to the winners circle.
It is no surprise when a rodeo athlete gives all credit for a win to their horse. We think so highly of our equine partners and want them to get the recognition they deserve. While the humility can be a positive trait, we can't undermine ourselves completely. Even the best horses are hindered by bad timing, an off-balance rider, or a jockey struggling with their mental state.
Like all things in life, there is a fine balance to the mental and physical acuity of the rodeo athlete. It can be good motivation to remind ourselves that if we aren't working, our competition is. But sometimes we do this to our own disservice. We see our peers win and think, "They deserve that!" But do we do the same for ourselves? If we are going to believe our fellow competitors deserve a win, because they work hard, we have to believe the same for ourselves.
If you have been honest with yourself and put in the effort, there is nothing wrong with telling yourself at the event that you deserve to be there. While we may work all hours of the day and push the boundaries of human existence during the week to prepare, we have to step back on the weekend and get out of our own way.
Hard work will always be an irreplaceable factor in the equation of winning. So is our mental state. While some may roll their eyes, our words matter and so does the way we view ourselves. The self-aware amongst us caution to be careful what we say about ourselves and the beliefs we hold.
If we believe we are not capable of winning at a certain event or in a specific type of setup, we will likely fulfill that belief. In the same way, if our sole focus riding into the arena is, "Don't hit a barrel" or "Don't miss the calf," we have already done ourselves a disservice.
While there may not be a magical five-step process to follow when we find ourselves in a slump or blocking our own path to success, keeping control of our mental state is one of the keys. It takes practice and effort to improve our mental game. There are a number of books on the subject, as well as sports psychologists and coaches to help us through the tough spots.
If you're new to the realm of sports pyschology, a few great books to begin with include:
Mind Gym by Gary Mack
The Inner Game of Tennis by W Timothy Gallwey
Mind Fuel by Ty and Stevi Hillman
With Winning in Mind by Lanny Bassham