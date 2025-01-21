Getting To Know the Best Barrel Racers of the WPRA a Little Better, Part 1
Rodeo On SI caught up with some of the best barrel racers in the WPRA, post-National Finals Rodeo to ask them some of the most burning (and incredibly random) questions. Have you ever watched these cowgirls on television and wondered how tall their horses were? I have.
While most of the horse and rider duos we saw in Las Vegas in 2024 were the same teams that had competed in a variety of rodeo setups all year, what they face at the Thomas and Mack is a unique situation. The grueling conditions over ten rounds in Vegas are wildly different than most of the arenas they compete in throughout the year.
We watched one of the fastest NFRs, round-by-round, that we have ever seen. On more than one night, times that previously would have won a round did not even earn a check. When thousands of dollars are decided by hundredths of a second, the details matter. While this is all interesting, please remember that the shoes, bit, and gear used by the top barrel racers are not a one-size-fits-all solution.
Something like shoeing changes should be done with great intention, based on the horse's style, the ground, and what the farrier and rider feel that particular situation calls for. Along with bit changes, they are a matter of safety and significance and should only be done under professional guidance.
Tiany Schuster
Famous MicGuyVer - 16.1 hands tall
Show Mance - 15.3 hands tall
For the 2024 NFR, Schuster made no changes to either horse's headgear. Her beloved Showmance runs in a three-piece Ed Wright bit with a rope tie down. MicGuyVer runs in a homemade bit, but of a common gag design with a three-piece dogbone.
Leslie Richards-Burgess, was in the alley with Schuster and her horses throughout the finals. Showmance is "all show," but he did enjoy showing off as he got ready to run.
Andrea Busby
Jets Top Gun "Benny" - 15.3 hands tall
Busby said that Benny has run in the same twisted mullen bit made by Schoneberg Performance Bits. Benny wore steel rims on the back and aluminum rims on the front for the NFR.
Busby has an incredible support system, including her husband, Jeff. Her good friend, Sue Smith, has run in the T&M before and was there to support her in the later rounds.
Carlee Otero
Blingolena "Sly" - under 15 hands tall
Otero told me that Sly runs in a twisted snaffle with a set back curb, made by L&W Bits, along with a leather tie down. While Sly typically wears a 3/4 rim shoe, he was in a full rim shoe for the NFR.
Carlee's husband, Michael Otero, was in the alley with her and Sly, every night. Although Sly handled the alley like a seasoned professional, Michael was there for moral support and to help Carlee, who was suffering from a broken pelvis and needing help mounting her horse.
Keep an eye out for Part 2 to this series.