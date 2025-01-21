Getting to Know the Best Barrel Racers of the WPRA a Little Better, Part 2
Be sure to check out Part 1 in this series, where we talked to even more of the WPRA's finest. Once again, a disclaimer - shoeing changes should be made under the guidance of your farrier and/or veterinarian. Bit changes should also be made with caution. What works for these horses and riders in terms of gear will not work for everyone.
Dona Kay Rule
High Valor "Valor"
Valor runs in a twisted Sherry Cervi bit. Rule explained that she likes to trust her training, so she does not typically change his head gear. At home, she often rides him in a Little S hackamore. Rule's daughter, KK, is always in the alley to support her mom and Valor.
Halyn Lide
Jettin Ta Heaven "Keeper" - 15.2 hands tall
Lide's husband, Aaron, was in the alley with her each night of the NFR, but under strict rules: "No petting Keeper." She laughed and said this was at Keeper's demands.
Keeper runs in a junior cow horse bit with a twisted mouth and a dogbone.
Throughout their rodeo year, Keeper transitioned from PLRs to polo shoes. During the NFR, she and her farrier made the decision to switch him to a steel rim shoe with a wedge pad.
Leslie Smalygo
JustAHeartBeatToFame "Gus" - 16 hands tall
Smalygo explained that while Gus usually runs in a Jim Warner hackamore, she put him in a reverse gag made by Bradley Bits during the NFR. Gus pulled a muscle in his back slipping in one of the early rounds and Smalygo felt the bit change allowed her to help him a little more in his runs.
Smalygo did not make any shoeing changes at the NFR, as Gus is usually in an aluminum rim.
Smalygo's husband, Glenn, accompanied the duo in the alley.
Latricia Duke
DM High Roller "Vanilla Wafer" - 15.2 hands tall
Our beloved golden boy, "VW" runs in a Flaharty bit made for his dam's sister two decades ago. Duke explained that he has run in the same setup since his futurity year.
Duane Driver kept the duo company in the alley, but Duke told me it was "way more laidback than I imagined."
Latricia's son, Bravid Duke, shoes Vanilla Wafer and made some changes after the second round. Despite running in the same type of shoes all year, even at the Pendleton Roundup, when Kassie Mowry advised Duke to change it up, she listened. Bravid put a rim shoe on Vanilla Wafer for the remaining rounds.
Wenda Johnson
Steal Money "Mo" - 15.1 hands tall
Hesa Mr Moonflash "Diego" - 16.1 hands tall
Johnson is known for keeping things consistent and confident for her horses, but she changed to a new bit on Mo after the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. Ironically, it is the same Myler Merrill that Kassie Mowry won the World Championship in. Halfway through the NFR, Johnson added a bonnet.
Johnson's friend and coach, Stephanie remains in the alley to help her and her horses keep their cool. She advised that Mo remains unbothered by the wagons and flags.
Emily Beisel
Namgis D33 "Chongo" - 16 hands tall
Ivory On Fire "Liza" - 15 hands tall
Teasin Dat Guy "Chewy" - 15 hands tall
"Chongo runs in a Game Changer with a couple different bits. A ported Petska, Professional's Choice Derby, or L&W Ladybug. Liza runs in a Magic Tie Down by Kim Smith and a Carolina bit - Mullen. Chewy runs in a Kerry Kelley Ticket Mullen," Beisel told me.
Jana Turner, Beisel's childhood babysitter and the Maid of Honor at her wedding is always in the alley with Beisel and her horses at the NFR.
Beisel explained that although she has almost always had plain shoes on her horse's hind feet, she changed to rims for Round 7. "First time in 6 NFRs I had to change something!" she stated.
Hailey Kinsel
DM Sissy Hayday "Sister" - 15 hands tall
Kinsel's mom, Leslie, is always in the alley with the duo. Sister runs a Johnson combination bit and a leather tie down.